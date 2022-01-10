Symone D. Sanders to Host New Programming Across MSNBC Platforms

Political strategist Symone D. Sanders will join MSNBC to host a series of new programs across the cable and streaming networks, Rashida Jones, president of MSNBC and a 2021 EBONY Power 100 “Being Breaker” awardee) announced today.

According to a press release obtained by EBONY, beginning in the spring, Sanders will host Weekends on MSNBC and Peacock’s The Choice from MSNBC.

Sanders’ announcement follows MSNBC’s strategic focus on streaming in 2021 with the launch of The Choice from MSNBC on Peacock, the premiere streaming destination for live, in-depth perspective and news as well as NBC News, and TODAY All Day. Sanders’ shows will be featured alongside the brand’s other cutting-edge original programming hosted by Zerlina Maxwell, Mehdi Hasan, and Ayman Mohyeldin on The Choice from MSNBC.

Before becoming a part of the team at MSNBC, Sanders served as Deputy Assistant to the President and Senior Advisor and Chief Spokesperson to Vice President Kamala Harris. In 2016, she became the youngest presidential press secretary on record working for Sen. Bernie Sanders’s then-presidential campaign.

Previously, Sanders was the national chair of the Coalition of Juvenile Justice Emerging Leaders Committee and member of the Federal Advisory Committee on Juvenile Justice, in which she she worked “to raise the profile of young voices in the fight for juvenile justice reform and brought millennial perspectives to policy conversations.”

In 2020, she published her first book, No, You Shut Up: Speaking Truth to Power and Reclaiming.

The hiring of Sanders by Jones further cements the MSNBC president’s commitment to diversifying the voices of political commentators and analysts with women of color on the network. Since becoming president of the network in February of 2021, Jones has expanded MSNBC’s presence across digital and streaming presence with the launch of Peacock’s The Choice as “The Choice from MSNBC,” and oversaw the launch of The ReidOut Blog, magnifying the political presence of Joy Reid.

Under Jone’s leadership, MSNBC is the #2 cable news network for the 4th year in a row, has been the #1 in ratings during big, breaking news moments—consistently beating out CNN and FOX News—and remains #1 cable network among African American viewers.