Well, it looks like Tahj Mowry is deep in the holiday spirit! The younger sibling of Tia and Tamera Mowry is all grown up and is no little drummer boy in VH1’s newest movie Let’s Get Merried. The actor chopped it up with EBONY correspondent and Sprite Who’s Got Next competition winner Jenn Rodriguez and shared who he’d love to see under the mistletoe, his experience starring in the unconventional holiday movie, and his family’s round-up of must-see Christmas films.