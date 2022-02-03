|Buy This: 7 Fuzzy Bucket Hats to Channel Your Inner Aaliyah|Taraji P. Henson Joins H.E.R. and Cory Hawkins in the Film Adaptation of ‘The Color Purple’ Musical|Judge Proceeds With Charges Against Black Lives Matter Activist|Georgia Sheriff Offers $500K of His Own Money for Information After Closing Kendrick Johnson Case|Docuseries ‘Overcomers by Women That Soar’ Gift Single Mothers With Free Houses|Detroit Pistons to Honor Rosa Parks With Black History Month Initiatives|FBI Identifies Six Juveniles as Persons of Interest in Bomb Threats at HBCUs|EBONY Rundown: Angela Rye Joins ESPN, Biden Aims to Cut Cancer Deaths by 50%, and More|Four Men Arrested in Connection With the Death of Michael K. Williams|Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Names Duckie Thot as the Latest 2022 Rookie

Taraji P. Henson Joins H.E.R. and Cory Hawkins in the Film Adaptation of ‘The Color Purple’ Musical

taraji
Image: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images.

Oscar-nominated actress Taraji P. Henson will join H.E.R. and Cory Hawkins in the film adaptation of The Color Purple musical, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Based on Alice Walker’s Pulitzer-prize-winning novel, The Color Purple tells the story of the traumas and triumphs of Celie in rural Georgia, as she discovers her self-worth as a Black woman.

Henson is slated to play Shug Avery, a blues singer with a reputation for living life on her own terms.

H.E.R. is playing Squeak, a waitress in a local juke joint who has aspirations to be a singer.

Blitz Bazawule, the visionary behind Beyoncé’s Black Is King, will direct the film.

The screenplay is written by Marcus Gardley and adapted from Marsha Norman’s book and Brenda Russell, Allee Willis, and Stephen Bray’s score.

Oprah Winfrey, who made her film debut in The Color Purple in 1985, earning an Oscar nomination for her breakout performance as Sofia, is producing. Steven Spielberg. Quincy Jones and Scott Sanders, who first brought the story to life on Broadway, will also serve as producers.

An acclaimed actress, Henson most recently starred as Miss Hannigan in NBC’s Annie Live!, and is beloved for her starring role as Cookie in Fox’s hit drama Empire. Her film credits include Baby Boy, What Men Want, Proud Mary, Hidden Figures, and many more. She received an Academy Award nomination for her performance in The Curious Case of Benjamin Button in 2008

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.