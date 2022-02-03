Taraji P. Henson Joins H.E.R. and Cory Hawkins in the Film Adaptation of ‘The Color Purple’ Musical

Oscar-nominated actress Taraji P. Henson will join H.E.R. and Cory Hawkins in the film adaptation of The Color Purple musical, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Based on Alice Walker’s Pulitzer-prize-winning novel, The Color Purple tells the story of the traumas and triumphs of Celie in rural Georgia, as she discovers her self-worth as a Black woman.

Henson is slated to play Shug Avery, a blues singer with a reputation for living life on her own terms.

H.E.R. is playing Squeak, a waitress in a local juke joint who has aspirations to be a singer.

Blitz Bazawule, the visionary behind Beyoncé’s Black Is King, will direct the film.

The screenplay is written by Marcus Gardley and adapted from Marsha Norman’s book and Brenda Russell, Allee Willis, and Stephen Bray’s score.

Oprah Winfrey, who made her film debut in The Color Purple in 1985, earning an Oscar nomination for her breakout performance as Sofia, is producing. Steven Spielberg. Quincy Jones and Scott Sanders, who first brought the story to life on Broadway, will also serve as producers.

An acclaimed actress, Henson most recently starred as Miss Hannigan in NBC’s Annie Live!, and is beloved for her starring role as Cookie in Fox’s hit drama Empire. Her film credits include Baby Boy, What Men Want, Proud Mary, Hidden Figures, and many more. She received an Academy Award nomination for her performance in The Curious Case of Benjamin Button in 2008