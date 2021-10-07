Taraji P. Henson to Debut Season Two of ‘Peace of Mind With Taraji’ On Facebook Watch

The second season of Facebook Watch’s Daytime Emmy-nominated series Peace of Mind with Taraji will premiere Monday, October 11 at 9amPT / 12pmET.

In Peace of Mind with Taraji, Golden Globe Award-Winning Actress Taraji P. Henson and her best friend and co-host Tracie Jade delve into topics about mental health that deeply affect the Black community. According to the description of season two, Taraji and Tracie will curate “powerful and revealing discussions with celebrity guests and everyday people about the mental health issues that have impacted their lives, to help eliminate the stigma of mental health issues.”

Throughout the season, the show will address topics such as gun violence, navigating elite athletics, social media bullying, overcoming adversity, repression of emotion in Black men, domestic violence, and COVID loss.

In the season, two premiere, Taraji and Tracie are joined by Grammy award-winner Megan Thee Stallion. The Houston rapper speaks candidly about overcoming adversity in her life and maintaining a positive outlook. Also, Amber Morino details how she overcame childhood abuse and the challenges of growing up in the foster care system. Dr. TK Jackson offers tips that help to cultivate mental wellness.

Guests slated to appear in the new season include Chloe Bailey, Nicole Byer, Chance the Rapper, Bretman Rock, G Herbo, Karl Anthony-Towns, Jordan Chiles, and Angela Simmons.

New episodes of Peace of Mind premiere weekly, on Mondays, on Facebook Watch.