Taye Diggs, Ne-Yo and Eric Bellinger to Star in ‘Black Pack’ Specials

From left: Eric Bellinger, Taye Diggs and Ne-Yo. Image: Gari Askew/The CW

The CW Network announced that Taye Diggs, Ne-Yo, and Eric Bellinger will star in two new variety specials, The Black Pack: We Three Kings and The Black Pack: Excellence, Variety reports.

According to the synopsis, the specials will, “pay homage to the talent of the Rat Pack while celebrating excellence and camaraderie through varied musical performances while inciting audiences to sing along with the classic music.”

The Black Pack: We Three Kings is a holiday celebration that will include music, comedy, and dance. The Black Pack: Excellence pays tribute to the storied history of Black excellence and culture with music and dance performances that will feature special guests to commemorate Juneteenth. Additionally, the special will also pay tribute to Sammy Davis Jr., a member of the original Rat Pack, and feature a newly-composed Juneteenth anthem.

The Black Pack: We Three Kings will premiere on Nov. 29 at 8 pm while The Black Pack: We Three Kings and The Black Pack: Excellence will be featured at a later date.

Both specials are produced by Magic Lemonade and executive produced by Diggs, Shannon Stoeke and Rikki Hughes, who also serves as the showrunner of both specials.

