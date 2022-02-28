|The Best Looks From the 2022 NAACP Image Awards|5 Financial Tips for Couples About to Shack Up|Three Additional HBCUs Join the Education Advisory Board’s Way Forward Initiative|Ken Burrough, Former NFL Wide Receiver, Passes Away at 73|LeBron James to Produce Baseball Documentary ‘After Jackie’|EBONY Rundown: Colin Kaepernick Launches “The Autopsy Initiative” for Victims of Police-Related Deaths, Saweetie Discusses Finding Peace After Series of Mental Breakdowns, and More|Op-Ed: Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Nomination to the Supreme Court is Black History in the Making|Estée Lauder Executive John Demsey Suspended After Posting a Racially Insensitive Instagram Post|4 Life Skills You Learn From Being in Love|We’re Here for It: Rihanna Flaunted Her Baby Bump at the Gucci Runway Show

The Best Looks From the 2022 NAACP Image Awards

Image: Instagram/ @jsudler_1984

The 53rd annual NAACP Image Awards happened this past Saturday and our favorite celebrities showed up and slayed. We’ve been rooting for everybody Black to quote our good sis Issa Rae( even though we wanted one more season of Insecure). Black awards hit different because our people are winning all night long. With an epic performance from Mary J. Blige, a surprise appearance by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle, and our favorite celebrities looking like the kings and queens they are including Zendaya, Jennifer Hudson, Kerry Washington, Marsai Martin, Meagan Good, Daniel Kaluuya, and Issa Rae to name a few who announced that she will be hosting the award ceremony next year.

Below, we rounded up our favorite looks of the night.

Zendaya Coleman

Jennifer Hudson

Issa Rae

Kerry Washington

Marsai Martin

Meagan Good

Tracee Ellis Ross

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Mary J. Blige

Daniel Kaluuya

