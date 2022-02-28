The Best Looks From the 2022 NAACP Image Awards

The 53rd annual NAACP Image Awards happened this past Saturday and our favorite celebrities showed up and slayed. We’ve been rooting for everybody Black to quote our good sis Issa Rae( even though we wanted one more season of Insecure). Black awards hit different because our people are winning all night long. With an epic performance from Mary J. Blige, a surprise appearance by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle, and our favorite celebrities looking like the kings and queens they are including Zendaya, Jennifer Hudson, Kerry Washington, Marsai Martin, Meagan Good, Daniel Kaluuya, and Issa Rae to name a few who announced that she will be hosting the award ceremony next year.

Below, we rounded up our favorite looks of the night.

Zendaya Coleman

Jennifer Hudson

Issa Rae

Kerry Washington

Marsai Martin

Meagan Good

Tracee Ellis Ross

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Mary J. Blige

Daniel Kaluuya