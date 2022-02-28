The Best Looks From the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards

This evening the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards aired live from Santa Monica, California. Will Smith took home the award for Male Actor in a Leading Role in King Richard which we knew would happen. Other actors, actresses, artists, and athletes arrived on the red carpet in stunning gowns, suits, and sneakers. Power couple Will and Jada pulled up color-coordinated. Scandal star Kerry Washington gave us Belle from Beauty and the Beast. Rapper Kid Cudi stepped out in his limited-edition Nike 1s paired with his chic blazer.
Here, we rounded up our favorite looks of the night.