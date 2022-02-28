|The Best Looks From the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards|The Best Looks From the 2022 NAACP Image Awards|5 Financial Tips for Couples About to Shack Up|Three Additional HBCUs Join the Education Advisory Board’s Way Forward Initiative|Ken Burrough, Former NFL Wide Receiver, Passes Away at 73|LeBron James to Produce Baseball Documentary ‘After Jackie’|EBONY Rundown: Colin Kaepernick Launches “The Autopsy Initiative” for Victims of Police-Related Deaths, Saweetie Discusses Finding Peace After Series of Mental Breakdowns, and More|Op-Ed: Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Nomination to the Supreme Court is Black History in the Making|Estée Lauder Executive John Demsey Suspended After Posting a Racially Insensitive Instagram Post|4 Life Skills You Learn From Being in Love

The Best Looks From the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards

Saniyya Sidney arriving at the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards. Jay L. Clendenin for Los Angeles Times for Getty Images

This evening the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards aired live from Santa Monica, California. Will Smith took home the award for Male Actor in a Leading Role in King Richard which we knew would happen. Other actors, actresses, artists, and athletes arrived on the red carpet in stunning gowns, suits, and sneakers. Power couple Will and Jada pulled up color-coordinated. Scandal star Kerry Washington gave us Belle from Beauty and the Beast. Rapper Kid Cudi stepped out in his limited-edition Nike 1s paired with his chic blazer.

Here, we rounded up our favorite looks of the night.

Kerry Washington. Image: Kevin Mazur for Getty Images for WarnerMedia
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith. Image: Patrick T. Fallon for AFP for Getty Images
Venus Williams. Image: Patrick T. Fallon for AFP for Getty Images
Kid Cudi. Image: Dimitrios Kambouris for Getty Images for Warner Media
Jennifer Hudson. Image: Jay L. Clendenin for Los Angeles Times for Getty Images
Tyler Perry. Image: Kevin Mazur for Getty Images for Warner Media
Ariana DeBose. Image: Patrick T. Fallon for AFP for Getty Images
Aunjanue Ellis. Image: Patrick T. Fallon for AFP for Getty Images
Cynthia Erivo. Image: Patrick T. Fallon for AFP for Getty Images
Zuri Hall. Image: Jay L. Clendenin for Los Angeles Times
Karen Pittman. Image: Patrick T. Fallon for AFP for Getty Images
Yvette Nicole Brown. Jay L. Clendenin for Los Angeles Times
Laverne Cox. Image: Patrick T. Fallon for AFP for Getty Images

