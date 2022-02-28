The Best Looks From the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards

This evening the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards aired live from Santa Monica, California. Will Smith took home the award for Male Actor in a Leading Role in King Richard which we knew would happen. Other actors, actresses, artists, and athletes arrived on the red carpet in stunning gowns, suits, and sneakers. Power couple Will and Jada pulled up color-coordinated. Scandal star Kerry Washington gave us Belle from Beauty and the Beast. Rapper Kid Cudi stepped out in his limited-edition Nike 1s paired with his chic blazer.

Here, we rounded up our favorite looks of the night.

Kerry Washington. Image: Kevin Mazur for Getty Images for WarnerMedia

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith. Image: Patrick T. Fallon for AFP for Getty Images

Venus Williams. Image: Patrick T. Fallon for AFP for Getty Images

Kid Cudi. Image: Dimitrios Kambouris for Getty Images for Warner Media

Jennifer Hudson. Image: Jay L. Clendenin for Los Angeles Times for Getty Images

Tyler Perry. Image: Kevin Mazur for Getty Images for Warner Media

Ariana DeBose. Image: Patrick T. Fallon for AFP for Getty Images

Aunjanue Ellis. Image: Patrick T. Fallon for AFP for Getty Images

Cynthia Erivo. Image: Patrick T. Fallon for AFP for Getty Images

Zuri Hall. Image: Jay L. Clendenin for Los Angeles Times

Karen Pittman. Image: Patrick T. Fallon for AFP for Getty Images

Yvette Nicole Brown. Jay L. Clendenin for Los Angeles Times