|Ethiopia’s Severe Drought Has Become a Humanitarian Crisis|Dr. Robin Holmes-Sullivan Becomes the First Black Woman and LGBTQ President of Lewis & Clark College|The Obamas’ Production Company Is Bringing the Hit Sundance Film ‘Descendant’ to a Screen Near You|Whoopi Goldberg Apologizes After Saying the Holocaust Wasn’t About Race|Bomb Threats Are Being Reported at Several HBCU Campuses|All of the Feels: 5 Photos That Highlight #BlackLove|Step Up Your Black History Knowledge With This Curated Documentary Playlist|PBS’ Marian Anderson Documentary Highlights the Racial Fortitude of the Legendary Opera Singer|John Legend Is Launching a Skin Care Line|EBONY Rundown: Detective in Lauren Smith-Fields Case Suspended, Nick Cannon Expecting Baby Boy, and More

The Obamas’ Production Company Is Bringing the Hit Sundance Film ‘Descendant’ to a Screen Near You

Image: Scott Olson/Getty Images

Descendant, one of the most anticipated films at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival, will be presented by Barack and Michelle Obama’s production company Higher Ground Productions. The film is planned to be released through Netflix as a part of their multi-year production deal, Deadline reports.

Directed by Margaret Brown, the documentary follows the lost narratives of the passengers of Clotilda—a slave ship full of enslaved Africans who were brought to the United States in bondage in 1860—by giving voice to their descendants in this powerful documentary. The ship reached Alabama, in a town called Africatown 40 years after African slave trading was outlawed. Two wealthy men brought the ship to Alabama, wagering that they could capture Africans and bring them back as slaves without anyone discovering their misdeeds. Eventually, they brought approximately 100 captive Black people to the town but burned and sunk the ship, erasing all evidence of their horrific crimes.

The highly-acclaimed documentary was also featured in EBONY’s 10 Must-See Films at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival.

In a statement, Brown expressed her excitement about the film being picked up by Higher Ground and Netflix.

“I have been humbled and honored to spend four years with the residents of Africatown as they seek justice and reconciliation for what happened in 1860, and what is still happening today,” she said. “I am excited that through Netflix and Higher Ground’s global reach, audiences around the world will learn this powerful history.”

Executive producers of the highly-anticipated documentary include The Roots’ founders Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson and Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter along with Shawn Gee.

A winner of the U.S. Documentary Special Jury Award: Creative Vision at Sundance this year, Descendant is slated for release on Netflix later this year.

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.