The Stax Museum Is Bringing Back Their Virtual Black History Month Exhibition

The Stax Museum of American Soul Music is once again relaunching their virtual lineup of Black History Month related programming for the month of February. Due to the pandemic, the museum adapted an immersive digital roster of events for visitors to enjoy.

This year’s Black History Month calendar of programming will begin with a concert featuring the musical arrangements of Stax Music Academy students. They will perform a variety of songs from well known soul artists such as B.B. King, the Pointer Sisters, Ike & Tina Turner and Duke Ellington.

Based in Memphis, Tennessee, the museum was formerly home to Satellite Records. Founded in 1957, the production studio was responsible for creating tracks by Otis Redding and the Staples Singers in the 1960s and 1970s. The space has since been transformed into a museum that highlights and educates visitors on the history of soul music.

“Even with the ongoing waves of the COVID virus and other events that continue changing the world by the day, our Stax Music Academy students still find a great deal of comfort and happiness in studying, creating, rehearsing, and performing music,” Pat Mitchell Worley, executive director of the Stax Music Academy, said in a statement.

In addition, the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development and Travel South recently announced that the Stax Museum has been added to the United States Civil Rights Trail. The trail serves as a guide for individuals to follow and take part in relearning the impact of the Civil Rights movement on America.

Visitors can tune into to the virtual performances, tours and utilize educational resources to further their learning. To participate in the month-long celebration, registration is available on the Stax Museum’s website.