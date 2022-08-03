|Foot Locker to Invest $54 Million into Black Businesses|Music Artist Dejha B Launched an Adult Coloring Book Brand as an Affordable Mental Health Solution|Snoop Dogg Teams Up With Kenya Barris For Football Comedy Film ‘The Underdoggs’|Prince’s Estate Reaches Settlement After a Six-Year Legal Battle|5 Things You Should Know About ADPKD|Mississippi Tourism Celebrates Black-Owned Businesses Luring Visitors to the State|New McKinsey Study Highlights Barriers for Black Frontline Workers|10 Black-Owned U.S. Hotels and Resorts to Visit Right Now|Samuel L. Jackson, Danielle Brooks, & John David Washington to Star in Broadway Revival of August Wilson’s ‘The Piano Lesson’|Massachusetts Bans Hair Discrimination, Travis Scott Snags Vegas Residency, and More

Samuel L. Jackson, Danielle Brooks, & John David Washington to Star in Broadway Revival of August Wilson’s ‘The Piano Lesson’

Samuel-jackson-8322
Image: Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images.
Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

August Wilson’s The Piano Lesson is being revived on Broadway this fall and features a star-studded cast that includes Samuel L. Jackson, Danielle Brooks, and John David Washington, reports Broadwayworld.

Tony Award nominee LaTanya Richardson Jackson will be the first woman to ever direct an August Wilson play on Broadway in her directorial debut.

Other cast members are Nadia Daniel and Jurnee Elizabeth Swan, who will alternate the role of Maretha. Rounding out the company are Shirine Babb, Charles Browning, Peter Jay Fernandez, Sharina Martin, Warner Miller, Doron JePaul Mitchell, and Kim Sullivan.

A part of Wilson’s American Century Cycle which chronicles the Black experience throughout the 20th Century over the course of ten plays – each set in a different decade, The Piano Lesson is set in Pittsburgh’s Hill District in 1936. The play is the fourth installment in the American Century Cycle.

According to the synopsis of the play “a brother and sister are locked in a war over the fate of a family heirloom: a piano carved with the faces of their ancestors. Only by revisiting history can the siblings endeavor to move forward.”

When the play premiered at the Yale Repertory Theatre in 1987, Samuel L. Jackson starred as Boy Willie.

Performances for The Piano Lesson will begin on Monday, September 19, 2022. The official opening night will be announced at a later date.

Tickets are now on sale at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre at PianoLessonPlay.com or Telecharge.com.

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.