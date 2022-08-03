Samuel L. Jackson, Danielle Brooks, & John David Washington to Star in Broadway Revival of August Wilson’s ‘The Piano Lesson’

August Wilson’s The Piano Lesson is being revived on Broadway this fall and features a star-studded cast that includes Samuel L. Jackson, Danielle Brooks, and John David Washington, reports Broadwayworld.

Tony Award nominee LaTanya Richardson Jackson will be the first woman to ever direct an August Wilson play on Broadway in her directorial debut.

Other cast members are Nadia Daniel and Jurnee Elizabeth Swan, who will alternate the role of Maretha. Rounding out the company are Shirine Babb, Charles Browning, Peter Jay Fernandez, Sharina Martin, Warner Miller, Doron JePaul Mitchell, and Kim Sullivan.

A part of Wilson’s American Century Cycle which chronicles the Black experience throughout the 20th Century over the course of ten plays – each set in a different decade, The Piano Lesson is set in Pittsburgh’s Hill District in 1936. The play is the fourth installment in the American Century Cycle.

According to the synopsis of the play “a brother and sister are locked in a war over the fate of a family heirloom: a piano carved with the faces of their ancestors. Only by revisiting history can the siblings endeavor to move forward.”

When the play premiered at the Yale Repertory Theatre in 1987, Samuel L. Jackson starred as Boy Willie.

Performances for The Piano Lesson will begin on Monday, September 19, 2022. The official opening night will be announced at a later date.

Tickets are now on sale at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre at PianoLessonPlay.com or Telecharge.com.