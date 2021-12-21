Tina Knowles-Lawson to Premiere ‘Talks With Mama Tina’ on Facebook Watch

Tina Knowles-Lawson is set to debut her brand new talk show Talks With Mama Tina this week on Facebook Watch. Hosted by Knowles-Lawson, the show will feature candid and empowering conversations with some of her favorite people in the entertainment industry. It’s also been said that she’ll even show off some of her culinary skills.

“I’m so excited to announce the launch of my new We The Culture and Facebook Watch show ‘Talks With Mama Tina’ where I’ve invited some of my favorite people over to my home and have a talk with me,” her post read. “I loved filming this show and sitting down with so many amazing people because we got to have such honest heartfelt conversations and I got to make them my famous GUMBO!”

The promo for the show opens with the kids shouting, “Let’s talk about it, grandma!” Then, Beyonce performs the theme song for the show which Knowles-Lawson expressed her excitement about. “Thank you to my baby Beyoncé and my beautiful grandbabies for making this special themed song for the show,” she said. “Are you guys ready to watch?

Guests for the season include Chloe x Halle, Ciara, Kelly Rowland, John David Washington, Pauletta Washington, Kevin Hart, Storm Reid, Marsai Martin, Zendaya, and Tiffany Haddish. “I even got the pleasure of sitting down with some of the mothers of these talented superstars,” she continued. “I’m really proud of this show and all the people who helped make It happen! You won’t want to miss an episode!”

“I am asking everyone that follows me to re-post this video and to help me get the word out about these interviews,“ she added. “So you can enjoy watching these heart-to-heart talks and sometimes they show a more serious side of my guest; we talk about their families and how they grew up and it is a very beautiful way to celebrate the talent of all of these super-talented people.”

Talks With Mama Tina premieres on Wednesday 12/23 at 5 pm PST on Facebook Watch.