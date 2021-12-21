|Michelle Obama and Friends Want You to Get Vaccinated Because ‘Mom Said So’|Deion Sanders Wants You to Level Up Your Razor|Tina Knowles-Lawson to Premiere ‘Talks With Mama Tina’ on Facebook Watch|W. Kamau Bell’s Sundance Docuseries ‘We Need to Talk About Cosby’ to Premiere on Showtime|Nas Celebrates the 20th Anniverary of Stillmatic With a Capsule Collection With the Crate|Donald Trump Sues NY Attorney General Letitia James|EBONY Rundown: Saweetie to Lecture at USC, FDA Authorizes Abortion Pills by Mail, and More|Huntsman Savile Row Teams Up With Morehouse College to Create A New Scholarship for Students|Video Interview: Jamie Foxx Talks ‘Spiderman: No Way Home’|High-Ranking African Cardinal Abruptly Resigns From the Vatican

Tina Knowles-Lawson to Premiere ‘Talks With Mama Tina’ on Facebook Watch

Image: courtesy of Maury Phillips/Getty Images

Tina Knowles-Lawson is set to debut her brand new talk show Talks With Mama Tina this week on Facebook Watch. Hosted by Knowles-Lawson, the show will feature candid and empowering conversations with some of her favorite people in the entertainment industry. It’s also been said that she’ll even show off some of her culinary skills.

“I’m so excited to announce the launch of my new We The Culture and Facebook Watch show ‘Talks With Mama Tina’ where I’ve invited some of my favorite people over to my home and have a talk with me,” her post read. “I loved filming this show and sitting down with so many amazing people because we got to have such honest heartfelt conversations and I got to make them my famous GUMBO!”

The promo for the show opens with the kids shouting, “Let’s talk about it, grandma!” Then, Beyonce performs the theme song for the show which Knowles-Lawson expressed her excitement about. “Thank you to my baby Beyoncé and my beautiful grandbabies for making this special themed song for the show,” she said. “Are you guys ready to watch?

Guests for the season include Chloe x Halle, Ciara, Kelly Rowland, John David Washington, Pauletta Washington, Kevin Hart, Storm Reid, Marsai Martin, Zendaya, and Tiffany Haddish. “I even got the pleasure of sitting down with some of the mothers of these talented superstars,” she continued. “I’m really proud of this show and all the people who helped make It happen! You won’t want to miss an episode!”

“I am asking everyone that follows me to re-post this video and to help me get the word out about these interviews,“ she added. “So you can enjoy watching these heart-to-heart talks and sometimes they show a more serious side of my guest; we talk about their families and how they grew up and it is a very beautiful way to celebrate the talent of all of these super-talented people.”

Talks With Mama Tina premieres on Wednesday 12/23 at 5 pm PST on Facebook Watch. 

