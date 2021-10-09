|Kenosha Officer Who Shot Jacob Blake Will Not Face Federal Civil Rights Charges|Tina Turner Sells the Rights to Her Music Catalog to BMG|Ava DuVernay Set to Direct Two Black Female-Led DC Universe Shows|Trump Says Haitians Migrating to US ‘Probably Have Aids’|Aveeno Baby Shines Light on Black Baby Skincare in Eczema Equity Campaign|EBONY Rundown: CDC Says 140,000 Children Orphaned by Pandemic, Syesha Mercado Reunited with Toddler Son, and More|The Lip Bar’s New Matte Lip Color is Perfect for Fall|Morehouse College Football Returns After Canceling the 2020 Season|Pyer Moss is Back With Another Colorway for the Brand’s Sculpt Sneaker|Taraji P. Henson to Debut Season Two of ‘Peace of Mind With Taraji’ On Facebook Watch

Tina Turner Sells the Rights to Her Music Catalog to BMG

Legendary singer Tina Turner has sold the rights to her music catalog to music publishing company BMG, the New York Daily News reports.

The iconic performer sold the her artist’s share of her recordings, her music publishing writer’s share, neighboring rights and name, image, and likeness as part of the deal, according to BMG.

Although the company did not disclose the financial terms of the deal, some industry experts estimate the deal is worth more than $50 million, Music Business Worldwide reports.

In a career that has spanned over 60 years, Turner has amassed hits such as “What’s Love Got To Do With It,” “We Don’t Need Another Hero,” “Better Be Good to Me” and “The Best.” In a statement, she said that her music was in “good hands” when news of the transaction went public.

Hartwig Masuch, CEO of BMG described Turner as “truly and simply the best” and said the plan is to reintroduce her work on streaming platforms and social media that will reach a new audience. Turner, who is now a citizen of Switzerland, had retired from performing since 2009.

Recently, music companies along with investors have been buying song catalogs from artists with the expectation of providing a long-term source of revenue. BMG has purchased or represents song rights for several musicians.

Turner joins other music legends including Neil Young, Bob Dylan, and Stevie Nicks who have made similar lucrative deals.

