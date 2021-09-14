Tommy Hilfiger Partners With Romeo Hunte to Launch ‘Tommy X Romeo’ Capsule Collection

Designer Romeo Hunte has released a Fall/Winter 2021 capsule collection that reworks the iconic designs made famous by Tommy Hilfiger. The collaboration is an extension of Hilfiger’s People’s Place, an initiative he created to mentor and partner with young, cutting-edge designers of color.

“Tommy X Romeo,” reimagines pieces from Hilfiger’s classic fashion archives. The collection is a brand new interpretation of Hilfiger’s signature preppy aesthetic, as seen through the lens of Hunte’s streetwear motif. Describing the collaboration, Hilfiger said the capsule conveys, “my signature Manhattan prep and Romeo’s Brooklyn street style,” with New York City as the inspirational backdrop.

Hunte puts his modern twist on classic Hilfiger designs such as a trench coat with sailing jacket color-blocking or clashed with a leather biker jacket. Featuring multi-purpose gear with bold, bright colors and non-gender-specific outerwear centered on Hunte’s deconstruction techniques, the collection is “both edgy and sophisticated.”

Image: courtesy of Tommy Hilfiger x Romeo Hunte

In an interview with GQ UK, Hilfiger noted the importance of his People’s Place initiative and his partnership with Hunte.

“Our People’s Place Programme is about generating opportunity for creative talent from underrepresented BIPOC communities, both in front of and behind the camera,” Hilfiger said. “That was top of our minds from the moment Romeo and I started to collaborate – from the design process to choosing our talented cast and crew. A lot of the incredible work that brings these projects to life is hidden behind the scenes, so we wanted to take a moment to spotlight and celebrate that too.”

Hunte, who launched his eponymous clothing line in 2014, commended Hilfiger’s mentorship and hopes the collection will be an inspiration to up and coming creatives.

“Tommy has been such a supportive mentor to me over the years. Reinvention is a fundamental part of my design DNA, so pushing the boundaries of the brand’s archives has been an incredibly creative and meaningful experience,” Hunte added. “We also wanted to take this concept further, challenging the status quo from the design process to the campaign and the crew to re-imagine and redefine the future. I’m really proud of what we’ve achieved and hope to inspire the next generation of talent to dream big.”

TommyXRomeo’s Fall/Winter 2021 capsule is currently available at tommy.com and romeohunte.com.

Image: courtesy of Tommy Hilfiger x Romeo Hunte

Image: courtesy of Tommy Hilfiger x Romeo Hunte

Image: courtesy of Tommy Hilfiger x Romeo Hunte