Trevor Noah Sues New York Hospital and Surgeon

Late-night host Trevor Noah has filed a lawsuit against a New York City hospital and his physician alleging that their negligence caused him to “sustain permanent, severe and grievous injuries,” CNN reports.

Noah claims that Dr. Riley J. Williams III and the Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) failed to properly diagnose his illness, didn’t refer him to specialists with adequate training to treat his illness, and performed exams and surgery with negligence. Also, he alleges that he never received appropriate medical treatment and that they did not obtain proper consent for treatment, the complaint states.

In response to the lawsuit, the Hospital for Special Surgery released an official statement.

“We have shared with Mr. Noah’s attorney a detailed rebuttal to the claims, which are meritless,” the statement read. “Due to HIPAA, we are restricted by law from addressing publicly specific aspects of the treatment of any patient.”

Noah received treatment from HSS and Williams III between August 25, 2020, and December 17, 2020, as well as surgery on November 23, 2020.

Throughout the ordeal, the suit says that Noah “sustained severe and painful personal injuries, sustained severe nervous shock, mental anguish, severe emotional distress, and great physical pain.”

Following the procedure, Noah was “confined to bed and home for a long period of time; was compelled to undergo hospital and medical aid” which led him to suffer “loss of enjoyment of life” and prevented him from being able to do his job for a long period of time, the suit continued.

Now that some of his injuries are permanent,” he will continue to suffer similar damages in the future,” the suit continued.

The scope of Noah’s injury and surgery was not disclosed in the suit.