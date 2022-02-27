Will Smith, Jennifer Hudson and Issa Rae Are Among the Winners of the 53rd NAACP Awards

The 53rd NAACP Image Awards aired on Saturday night and Jennifer Hudson, Issa Rae, and Will Smith were among the big winners of some of the evening’s top honors. The live, hybrid telecast was hosted by seven-time NAACP Image Awards winner and black-ish star Anthony Anderson.

Hudson won for outstanding actress in a motion picture for her portrayal of Aretha Franklin in Respect and also won for Entertainer of the Year.

Issa Rae’s Insecure won several awards including Natasha Rothwell’s win for supporting actress, Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series, Actress in a Comedy and Outstanding Comedy Series.

Smith won outstanding actor for playing Richard Williams, father to Serena and Venus Williams, in King Richard.

This Is Us’ Sterling K. Brown and 9-1-1’s Angela Bassett picked up the award in the drama actor and actress categories.

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were on hand to accept the President’s Award.

Outstanding motion picture, which went to Netflix’s The Harder They Fall.

In the “Special Honors” categories, Samuel L. Jackson received the NAACP Chairman’s Award and Nikole Hannah-Jones received the Social Justice Impact Award).

Presenters included Morgan Freeman, Kerry Washington, Tiffany Haddish, LL Cool J, Questlove, Zendaya, and more

See the full list of NAACP Image Award winners below:

Outstanding Comedy Series

Insecure

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series

Issa Rae

Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown

Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series

Angela Bassett

Outstanding Motion Picture

The Harder They Fall

Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture

Will Smith

Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture

Jennifer Hudson

Entertainer of the Year

Jennifer Hudson

Social Justice Impact

Nikole Hannah-Jones

Outstanding Television Movie, Limited–Series or Dramatic Special

Colin in Black & White

Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited–Series or Dramatic Special

Kevin Hart—True Story

Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited–Series or Dramatic Special

Taraji P. Henson—Annie Live!

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Television Movie, Limited–Series or Dramatic Special

Courtney B. Vance—Genius: Aretha

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Television Movie, Limited–Series or Dramatic Special

Regina Hall—Nine Perfect Strangers

Outstanding Performance by a Youth (Series, Special, Television Movie or Limited–series)

Miles Brown—black-ish

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Deon Cole—black-ish

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Natasha Rothwell—Insecure

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Cliff “Method Man” Smith—Power Book II: Ghost

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Mary J. Blige—Power Book II: Ghost

Outstanding Drama Series

Queen Sugar

Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Television)

Angel Kristi Williams—Colin in Black & White

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Regina King—The Harder They Fall

Outstanding Documentary (Film)

Barbara Lee: Speaking Truth to Power

Outstanding Independent Motion Picture

CODA

Outstanding Animated Motion Picture

Encanto

Outstanding Jazz Album – Instrumental

Sounds from the Ancestors—Kenny Garrett

Outstanding Jazz Album – Vocal

Generations – The Baylor Project

Outstanding Gospel/Christian Song

“Help Me” – Tamela Mann feat. The Fellas

Outstanding Gospel/Christian Album

Overcomer—Tamela Mann

Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Traditional)

Silk Sonic—”Leave the Door Open”

Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Contemporary)

Tobe Nwigwe Feat. Fat Nwigwe- “Fye Fye”

Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation Album

The Harder They Fall: The Motion Picture Soundtrack—Jay-Z & Jeymes Samuel

Outstanding International Song

“Essence”—Wizkid featuring Tems & Justin Bieber

Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album

“Essence”—Wizkid featuring Tems

Outstanding New Artist

Saweetie—”Best Friend” Feat. Doja Cat

Outstanding Male Artist

Anthony Hamilton—Love Is The New Black

Outstanding Female Artist

Jazmine Sullivan—Heaux Tales

Outstanding Soul/R&B Song

“Pick Up Your Feelings”—Jazmine Sullivan

Outstanding Hip-Hop/Rap Song

“Fye Fye”—Tobe Nwigwe Feat. Fat Nwigwe

Outstanding Album

Heaux Tales—Jazmine Sullivan

Special Award: NAACP Humanitarian of the Year

Darnella Frazier

Outstanding Talk Series

Red Table Talk

Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble

Jada Pinkett Smith, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, Willow Smith— Red Table Talk

Outstanding Reality Program/Reality Competition Series

Wild ‘n Out

Outstanding Host in a Reality/Reality Competition, Game Show or Variety (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble

Trevor Noah—The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Outstanding Variety or Game Show (Series or Special)

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Outstanding News/Information (Series or Special)

The ReidOut

Outstanding Documentary (Television)

High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America

Outstanding Children’s Program

Family Reunion

Outstanding Animated Series

We The People

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Television)

Cree Summer—Rugrats

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance – Motion Picture

Letitia Wright—Sing 2

Outstanding Breakthrough Performance in a Motion Picture

Danny Boyd Jr.—Bruised

Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Motion Picture)

Jeymes Samuel—The Harder They Fall

Outstanding Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture

The Harder They Fall

Outstanding International Motion Picture

7 Prisoners

Outstanding Guest Performance

Maya Rudolph—Saturday Night Live

Special Award: Roy Wilkins Civil Rights Award

The Mexican American Legislative Caucus, Texas House Democratic Caucus, and Texas Legislative Black Caucus

Outstanding Short-Form Series – Comedy or Drama

“Between the Scenes”—The Daily Show

Outstanding Short-Form Series or Special – Reality/Nonfiction

“Token of a Great Day”—Lynching Postcards

Outstanding Short-Form (Live Action)

“When The Sun Sets (Lakutshon’ Ilanga)”

Outstanding Short-Form (Animated)

“Us Again”

Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series

Issa Rae – Insecure —Episode #510 “Everything’s Gonna Be, Okay?!”

Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series

Davita Scarlett—The Good Fight – 505

Outstanding Writing in a Television Movie or Special

Abdul Williams—Salt-N-Pepa

Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture

Shaka King, Will Berson, Kenny Lucas, Keith Lucas – Judas and the Black Messiah

Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series

Bashir Salahuddin, Diallo Riddle —South Side – “Tornado” (208)

Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series

Barry Jenkins—The Underground Railroad

Outstanding Directing in a Television Movie or Special

Kenny Leon—Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia

Outstanding Directing in a Documentary

Samantha Knowles, Yoruba Richen, Geeta Gandbhir, Nadia Hallgren—Black and Missing – Ep 103

Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture

Shaka King—Judas and the Black Messiah

Special Award: Activist of The Year

Scot X. Esdaile

Outstanding Literary Work – Fiction

Long Division—Kiese Laymon

Outstanding Literary Work – Non-Fiction

The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story—Nikole Hannah-Jones

Outstanding Literary Work – Debut Author

Just As I Am—Cicely Tyson

Outstanding Literary Work – Biography/ Autobiography

Will – Will Smith

Outstanding Literary Work – Instructional

Feeding the Soul (Because It’s My Business)—Tabitha Brown

Outstanding Literary Work – Poetry

Perfect Black—Crystal Wilkinson

Outstanding Literary Work – Children

Stacey’s Extraordinary Words—Stacey Abrams, Kitt Thomas

Outstanding Literary Work – Youth/Teens

Ace of Spades—Faridah Àbíké-Íyímídé

Outstanding Podcast – News and Information

Blindspot: “Tulsa Burning”

Outstanding Podcast – Arts and Entertainment

“Jemele Hill is Unbothered”

Outstanding Podcast – Society and Culture

Jemele Hill is Unbothered

Outstanding Podcast – Lifestyle / Self-Help

Two Funny Mamas—Sherri Shepherd & Kym Whitley

Special Award: Youth Activist of The Year

Channing Hill