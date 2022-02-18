Angela Simmons Talks Being Your Best Self, Her Two New Shows, and Balancing Parenthood on Your Own

Angela Simmons has always been about her business. From keeping it 100% on reality television to running her own fashion brands, she continues to be her most authentic self while keeping it real. Now, she’s adding to her stacked resumé with two new television shows—ALLBLK’s Social Society and AspireTV’s Just Angela.

Teaming up with co-hosts Kendall Kyndall, Reginae Carter and Kendra G Social Society chats with some of our favorite celebrities, influencers, and Black culture experts for conversations about lifestyle, love, politics, and more. Because we can’t enough of Ms. Simmons, she is also launching Just Angela, an intimate look of her day-day life that we don’t necessarily see on the ‘gram.

Simmons sat down with EBONY correspondent Jenn Rodriguez and shares her tips on navigating #BlackLove as a single woman, balancing parenthood on her own, and how she keeps her hustle going.