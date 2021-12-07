|Wendy Raquel Robinson and Adriyan Rae Dish On ‘The Game’ Reboot|Nick Cannon’s 5-Month Old Son Zen Passes Away From Brain Cancer|Buck O’Neil, Bud Fowler To Be Inducted Into The Baseball Hall of Fame In 2022|Drake Withdraws 2022 Grammy Nominations|Antoine Fuqua Inks First-Look Film Deal With Netflix|John Legend Announces “Love in Las Vegas” 2022 Las Vegas Residency|A Black Couple Enlist Their White Friend to Pose As the Owner of Their Home to Receive a Higher Appraisal Value|CW Set to Premiere ‘March,’ a Docuseries Featuring the Prairie View A&M University Marching Band|EBONY Rundown: Shaun King’s Daughter in ICU After Being Hit by a Car, CNN Terminates Chris Cuomo, and More|Kith and Barbie Just Dropped the Most Awesome Collab

Antoine Fuqua Inks First-Look Film Deal With Netflix

Image: Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

Acclaimed director Antoine Fuqua has signed a first-look deal with Netflix where he will direct and produce feature and documentary films, Variety reports.

The announcement of the multi-film collaboration comes on the heels of the streaming premiere of The Guilty, which stars Jake Gyllenhaal, and has garnered rave reviews. 

According to the partnership, Fuqua will execute the agreement under his recently renamed production banner Hill District Media, from the previously titled Fuqua Films.

In an official statement, Fuqua expressed his excitement about his partnership with Netflix.

“Working with Netflix on The Guilty was such a rewarding experience, both from an artistic and collaborative point of view,” Fuqua said. “I’m beyond excited to continue this relationship and expand our slate of films with a partner that shares our vision at Hill District Media.”

“Antoine is an impactful storyteller who believes art can create meaningful change in the world,” said Tendo Nagenda, VP Netflix Film. “We had a great collaboration with him on The Guilty and look forward to telling many more stories together in the future.”

Fuqua’s past credits include classics such as Training Day, Shooter, and the Equalizer franchise. Also, he directed the highly-anticipated Emancipation which was picked up by Apple for a record-breaking $130 million and stars Will Smith.

Currently, Fuqua is executive producing on the Paramount Plus series Mayor of Kingstown as well as the upcoming film Bullet Train which stars Brad Pitt. 

