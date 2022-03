For Women’s History Month, our March cover stars—black-ish co-stars Tracee Ellis Ross and Marsai Martin, who through dynamic portrayals and bold business ventures continue to blaze a path for Black women in entertainment—have a cross-generational convo, answering powerful questions and sharing amazing gems on their thoughts on how social media has played a role in their careers and lives, their growth in the industry and their favorite episodes from black-ish.