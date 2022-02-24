|One Man’s Multifaceted Ode to Black Love Through the Beauty of Our Hair|Video Interview: Catwoman Zoë Kravitz Spills the Milk on ‘The Batman’|Cop This: Yeezy Gap Engineered By Balenciaga|OUR TV and the Oakland Business Collective Have Partnered to Launch THE NEW OUR TV|Tougaloo College Receives $10 Million Donation From Netflix CEO|Former NFL Running Back Zac Stacy Facing Five New Charges in Second Alleged Domestic Violence Attack|Ginni Thomas, Wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, Linked to Organizers of the January 6 Insurrection|Charlamagne Tha God and Alesha Renee to Host 2022 AAFCA Awards|Sabrina and Idris Elba Are Launching a Skincare Line|EBONY Rundown: Feb. 23 Declared Ahmaud Arbery Day, Jasmine Guy to Produce Biopic Afeni Shakur Biopic, and More

Video Interview: Catwoman Zoë Kravitz Spills the Milk on ‘The Batman’

Image: courtesy of Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures/ ™ & © DC Comics.

Zoë Kravitz keeps giving us reasons to love her. And now she’s made her biggest move yet—taking on a storied role in The Batman, 2022’s most anticipated film of the year, bowing on the big screen March 4th. Getting swept into the excitement of Catwoman’s origin story is easy. As Selina Kyle, Lisa and Lenny’s pride and joy is full of her signature magic and depth.

Here, EBONY correspondent Ronda Penrice chats with Kravitz about the qualities she shares with the character, the fashion fierceness on display in the film, and her mom’s reaction to the role.

