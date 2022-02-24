Charlamagne Tha God and Alesha Renee to Host 2022 AAFCA Awards

Charlamagne Tha God, co-host of The Breakfast Club and Alesha Reneé, co-star The Rich & the Ruthless are slated to host the 13th African-American Film Critics Association Awards (AAFCA) Awards on March 2, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The awards show will mark the first live, in-person event of the Association since 2020.

This year’s AAFCA Award winners include King Richard stars Will Smith and Aunjanue Ellis for best actor and best supporting actress. Also, Respect star Jennifer Hudson for best actress and The Harder They Fall for best film.

“It is a privilege and an honor to be hosting this year’s AAFCA Awards, an award show for us, by us. I look forward to this celebration of Blackness,” Charlamagne Tha God said

AAFCA president and CEO Gil Robertson expressed his excitement about the long-awaited awards show.

“AAFCA is thrilled to have Charlamagne host the 13th edition of the AAFCA Awards,” Robertson said. “We look forward to him sharing his unique perspective on pop culture throughout the evening. We are also happy to welcome the multitalented Alesha Reneé who we know will add her own sparkle to the evening.”

“The pandemic, with its various variants, has been a difficult time for us all, which is another reason why we so look forward to congregating safely at the beautiful SLS Hotel in Beverly Hills March 2 to celebrate the strong content and performances with diversity and inclusion as its core that have helped us through,” Robertson added. “As AAFCA preps for our 20-year-anniversary in 2023, with many surprise announcements planned along the way, we could not be more pleased to launch that highly anticipated yearlong celebration with our signature AAFCA Awards.”