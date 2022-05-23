Christian Cooper, the Black Birdwatcher Who Was Harassed by Central Park ‘Karen,’ Gets His Own National Geographic Show

Christian Cooper, a birdwatcher was in the spotlight in 2020 after a woman in New York City’s Central Park called the police and falsely accused him of threatening her, is set to host his own show on National Geographic, the Insider reports.

National Geographic made the announcement on Twitter.

Lifelong birder Christian Cooper (@blackburniannyc) will take us into the wild, wonderful and unpredictable world of birds in his new show, The Extraordinary Birder. pic.twitter.com/2ZwTlZ3JmN — National Geographic TV (@NatGeoTV) May 16, 2022

“Whether braving stormy seas in Alaska for puffins, trekking into rainforests in Puerto Rico for parrots, or scaling a bridge in Manhattan for a peregrine falcon, he does whatever it takes to learn about these extraordinary feathered creatures and show us the remarkable world in the sky above,” the network added.

Back in May 2020, Cooper was birdwatching in the Ramble of Central Park when he asked Amy Cooper to put a leash on her dog. In response, the shed called the police and said she was being threatened by an “African-American man.” The confrontation was recorded by Mr. Cooper and later went viral on social media.

Amy Cooper & the Power of White Supremacy pic.twitter.com/wcYPhGBG38 — Yusuf Ibrahim (@yusufsrilanka) June 9, 2020

Amy Cooper was charged with ”falsely reporting an incident in the third degree.” Last year, the charge was dropped after she completed a therapy program that focused on racial bias, officials said.

Before landing his own TV show, Christian Cooper was an editor for Marvel Comics, served as a member of the board of directors for GLAAD, and previously wrote a graphic novel with DC Comics based on the stories of Black people who were killed by the hands of police, including Breonna Taylor and George Floyd.

While no release date has been determined, Mr. Cooper told The New York Times on Tuesday that he’s already finished filming six episodes.

“I love spreading the gospel of birding,” he said.

He also shared that he wants to get people to “really start appreciating the absolutely spectacular creatures that we have among us.”

“It adds another dimension to how you exist in the world,” he added.