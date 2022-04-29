First Ever Black-Owned Animation Network to Premiere Summer 2022

Husband and wife duo Jermaine and Whaketa Hargrove are making history by launching the first-ever Black-owned streaming animation network, Animation TV, which will launch Summer 2022. Animation TV is the first animation streaming platform to stream all facets of animation culture.

According to a press release obtained by EBONY, Animation TV will become “the sole medium that can introduce viewers to the versatility of animation and all it has to offer.” The platform specifically plans to introduce viewers to the culture of animation.

In collaboration with Small Town Animation Studios, Animation is set “to deliver original, exclusive animation content such as the highly anticipated diabetic themed superhero movie Gumshe: The Type 1 Protector, or faith-based series The Sunday Schoolers, and other originals like Animate My Life, Welcome to Gamerville, Princess Tatenda and the award-winning series Shelly: The Dancing Spider,” the press release stated.

Additionally, Animation TV will create opportunities for future animators by using a portion of its revenue to offer animation scholarships for students from under-served communities.

Poised to become one of the go-to brands in the field, Animation TV has already worked with some of the biggest names in animation such as Kit Bash 3D and The Animation School in South Africa.

“The Animation School continues to drive diversity through partnerships such as Animation TV,” Nuno Martins, the Director and Co-founder of The Animation School. “These partnerships highlight the importance of building a diverse community within the international animation industry.”

“We are using Animation TV and exclusive content to bring awareness to the lack of diversity and inclusion in the animation industry,” Jermaine noted about the launch of the platform. “By offering distribution to global animation creators, we will amplify the voices that sometimes go unheard. Structuring a theatrical partnership with a major film Studio for some of our stronger animation IP’s is also a goal of Animation TV. We are currently looking to finance, develop and distribute all forms of animation content(2D/3D) from creators all over the world.”

