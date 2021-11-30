Former Miss USA Crystle Stewart Runs Her First Miss USA Pageant As Its National Director

Former Miss USA Crystle Stewart has become the first Black female owner of the Miss USA and Miss Teen USA Organization. Stewart’s premier Miss USA competition airs tonight, Nov. 29, live from the River Spirit Hotel and Casino in Tulsa, Okla., on HULU/FYI—all in time for Miss USA’s 70th anniversary. Rapper JaRule will perform and launch his new ICONN LIVE app.

Stewart acquired the licensing for Miss USA and Miss Teen USA pageants in November 2020. Along with a website makeover, she has recruited fresh faces to judge and host tonight’s competition. Media personality Zuri Hall and celebrity makeup artist Patrick Ta are taking hosting duties, while celebrity stylist Ty Hunter, who has worked with Beyoncé and Billy Porter, joins a diverse panel of judges to select tonight’s winner. Her theme— #pageantryreimagined—will be reflected in the diverse and inclusivene selection of women competing for the crown in tonight’s competition.

After winning the Miss USA title in 2008, Stewart launched an acting career, starring in Tyler Perry’s For Better or Worse and a lead role in Acrimony. The Houston native also created the Miss Academy, where she teaches the skills of grace, poise, public speaking, and other life skills showcased in the pageantry world and beyond.

Miss USA airs live Nov. 29 at 8 pm ET on on HULU/FYI.