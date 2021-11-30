|EBONY Rundown: Ari Lennox Arrested in Amsterdam, Biden Says Omicron Variant is a Cause for Concern, and More|Carrie Meek, Trailblazing Former Congresswoman, Passes Away at 95|Former Miss USA Crystle Stewart Runs Her First Miss USA Pageant As Its National Director|Higher Learning: How Actress and Howard University Alumna Ashley Blaine Featherson-Jenkins Supports Her Fellow Bison|Fashion Luminaries and Industry Insiders Share Sentiments on the Cultural Impact and Lasting Legacy of Virgil Abloh|Dave Chappelle Launches Fundraising Challenge to Determine If a Theatre at His Alma Mater Should Be Named After Him|Jury Selection for Jussie Smollett Trial Begins Today|Maxwell, Ashanti and El Debarge Talk ‘2021 BET Soul Train Awards’|The Best Red Carpet Looks From the 2021 Soul Train Awards|Louis Vuitton Menswear Designer Virgil Abloh Has Passed Away

Former Miss USA Crystle Stewart Runs Her First Miss USA Pageant As Its National Director

Image: courtesy of Miss USA Organization

Former Miss USA Crystle Stewart has become the first Black female owner of the Miss USA and Miss Teen USA Organization. Stewart’s premier Miss USA competition airs tonight, Nov. 29, live from the River Spirit Hotel and Casino in Tulsa, Okla., on HULU/FYI—all in time for Miss USA’s 70th anniversary. Rapper JaRule will perform and launch his new ICONN LIVE app.  

Stewart acquired the licensing for Miss USA and Miss Teen USA pageants in November 2020. Along with a website makeover, she has recruited fresh faces to judge and host tonight’s competition. Media personality Zuri Hall and celebrity makeup artist Patrick Ta are taking hosting duties, while celebrity stylist Ty Hunter, who has worked with Beyoncé and Billy Porter, joins a diverse panel of judges to select tonight’s winner. Her theme— #pageantryreimagined—will be reflected in the diverse and inclusivene selection of women competing for the crown in tonight’s competition.

After winning the Miss USA title in 2008, Stewart launched an acting career, starring in Tyler Perry’s For Better or Worse and a lead role in Acrimony. The Houston native also created the Miss Academy, where she teaches the skills of grace, poise, public speaking, and other life skills showcased in the pageantry world and beyond.

Miss USA airs live Nov. 29 at 8 pm ET on on HULU/FYI.

