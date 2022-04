Keke Palmer and Common are quite passionate about their latest film Alice. While slavery is a touchstone in the film, Common insists it’s not a “slave movie.” Freedom, he shares, is very much at the film’s core, especially as it features the Black Power era of the 1970s. As deep and dark as the film got, however, the two actors share with EBONY correspondent Ronda Racha Penrice some of the good vibes they had on set, especially while bonding over their Chicago roots.