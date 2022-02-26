LeBron James to Produce Baseball Documentary ‘After Jackie’

LeBron James’ production company Uninterrupted is set to produce a baseball documentary titled After Jackie, which is based on Jackie Robinson’s private letters.

The two-hour documentary will be executive produced by James, his partner Maverick Carter, and by Emmy Award-winning and Academy Award-nominated director Stanley Nelson; the critically-acclaimed producer Andre Gaines will direct.

According to a press release obtained by EBONY, “the two-hour film tells the story of the second wave of Black baseball players after Jackie Robinson—such as Bill White, Curt Flood and Bob Gibson—who were up next in the fight for equality…. After Jackie honors these brave men—many whose stories are unknown—who put their lives on the line to integrate baseball and demand a fairer, more inclusive America for African American athletes around the world.”

After Jackie features extremely rare interviews with former and current baseball players such as CC Sabathia and Mookie Betts. Additionally, Major League Baseball has given unlimited access to its expansive media archive, which has chronicled over 100 years of baseball’s history, to the filmmakers.

Eli Lehrer, Executive Vice President and Head of Programming of the History Channel noted the importance of telling the impact of Jackie Robinson to the generation of baseball players who came after him.

“Everyone knows about the bravery Jackie Robinson exhibited in April 1947, but they probably don’t know about the tenacious men who followed him that continued to demand the game of baseball reflect the diversity of the world in which we live in,” Lehrer said. “HISTORY is proud to partner again with LeBron and Stanley and with Major League Baseball to create a powerful documentary that showcases the courage, grit, and relentless determination of the baseball players that rose up after Jackie to alter the course of history for the better.”

James and Nelson had previously produced another documentary for History Channel about the civil rights movement called Rise Up, which aired back in 2018.