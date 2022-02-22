|Producer Tammy Williams is Bringing a New Film Studio to Atlanta|Miss Alabama Zoe Sozo Bethel Passes Away at 27|Jamal Edwards, Groundbreaking Music Entrepreneur, Passes Away At 31|O.N.E. The Duo is Reclaiming Country-Americana Music in Their Own Way|Hulu and Twitter Spaces Have Extended Their Black History Conversation Series Past February|EBONY Rundown: Doctor Sues Chase Bank for Alleged Racial Discrimination, Fenty Beauty Headed to Ulta, and More|Plan for Romance With These 14 Bae-cation Destinations|Social Impact Streetwear Brand Humbl Hustlr Partners With Foot Locker for New Collection|Hidden Black History: 7 African Queens Who Have Made Their Mark|Moving Black Legacy Forward: the Legacy of Black Music

Producer Tammy Williams is Bringing a New Film Studio to Atlanta

Image: Tammy Williams.

A brand new film and TV facility called Cinema South Studios will be constructed on 60 acres on the northern edge of Fayette County, reports the Atlanta Constitution Journal.

According to a press release, the project will cost $135 million to build and the owners plan to break ground in March.

The plan is to have the first two soundstages available for production by the first quarter of 2023.

Tammy Williams and her partner Gary Guidry, an investor and CEO of G-Square Events and Black Promoters Collective, are visionaries behind the project. After the studio is completed, Williams will be the first Black woman to own a studio in the state of Georgia. 

In an interview, Williams said she’s been wanting studio space for 12 years and finally decided to make it happen.

When the campus is complete, Cinema South will feature up to “11 soundstages, a back-lot, a prop house, a wardrobe rental facility, a lighting grip rental house, a transportation company, and an office building with a theater and post-production facilities.”

“The demand for soundstages is happening globally and the ownership rarely looks like us, let alone an African American woman,” Guidry said in the release. “When I choose to invest, I evaluate the need of the business and the ownership. Investing in Tammy Williams and her team of professionals convinced me that buying the land in Fayetteville, GA was a sound decision with the talents of her at the helm.”

Cinema South will house Williams’ production company, Tammy’Dele Films, Tammy’Dele Films Workshops, and Cinema South Film Academy.

Williams expressed her excitement as she prepares for the grand opening next month.

“We’ve been patient,” she said. “This has not been an overnight thing, this vision for us.”

