Questlove and Black Thought Slated to Executive Produce a New Documentary on James Brown

A&E Network announced today that Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson and Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter of The Roots are executive producers of a four-part docuseries titled James Brown: Say It Loud.

Directed by Deborah Riley Draper and with Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones also on board as an executive producer, the documentary will premiere on May 3, which would have been James Brown’s 90th birthday.

According to the press releases obtained by EBONY, the four-part documentary will explore Brown’s iconic legacy as “a musical force, cultural catalyst, and dominant Black creative voice.” The documentary traces Brown’s incredible life story and the innovative, influential sound he cultivated that gave birth to several genres of music. Featuring exclusive interviews with family members, close friends, fellow musicians, and musical proteges as well as his renowned music discography, the docu-series will also include never-before-seen archival footage of his legendary performances.

“The life of James Brown is significant not only to understand his immense musical impact, which inspires us and other artists to this day, but also for the deep and lasting impression he has had on American culture,” Questlove and Black Thought said in a joint statement. “Brown’s life is a crucial and timely story of struggle, redemption, and self-identity and we are honored to have the chance to share it.”

“I am thrilled to be producing the four-part documentary series with A&E delving into the fascinating life of James Brown,” Mick Jagger added. “He was a brilliant performer who inspired me from the beginning and was deeply committed to the Civil Rights movement. I have always admired James and learned so much from him. I look forward to bringing the series to life.”

Across four hours, James Brown: Say it Loud examines the dramatic highs and lows of Brown’s life and career from “a 7th-grade drop-out arrested for armed robbery in the Jim Crow era South to an entertainment legend whose words, songs, style, and moves inspired musical revolutions and molded a nation’s view of Black pride and Black masculinity.”

Elaine Frontain Bryant, Executive Vice President and Head of Programming for A&E, shared her excitement about bringing the story of the “Godfather of Soul” to the network.

“A&E has a long legacy as a home for bold, insightful, and engaging storytelling that pushes boundaries and brings viewers deeper into the lives and worlds that they thought they knew,” Bryant said. “We are honored to partner with executive producers Mick Jagger, Questlove, Black Thought, the teams at Inaudible Films, Jagged Films, Two One Five Entertainment, Polygram Entertainment, and director Deborah Riley Draper to continue this tradition with ‘James Brown: Say It Loud’ to provide audiences with an in-depth look, not only into the extraordinary life of the Godfather of Soul but also his immeasurable influence as a cultural force in American society,” said Bryant.