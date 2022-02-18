Steph and Ayesha Curry Discuss ‘About Last Night’

The Currys are Black love goals exemplified. It’s their dynamic bond that inspired them to co-create About Last Night, a revival of the classic relationship trivia show. The HBO Max series will showcase other celebrity couples testing their knowledge of their partner in an exciting way. In an interview with EBONY correspondent Jenn Rodriguez, Ayesha and Steph dish on some of the couple’s most surprising revelations and how a little bit of liquid courage helped the players step out of their comfort zones and learn something new.