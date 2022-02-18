|West Virginia Lawmaker Sues Anti-Abortion Group for Racist Harassment|Steph and Ayesha Curry Discuss ‘About Last Night’|Get Ready With Me: Quincy for Coach’s Fall 2022 Runway Show|Fayetteville State University Cancels Classes and Locks Down Following Bomb Threat|Gucci’s Latest Collection Has Us Ready for a Tropical Escape|Valerie Boyd, Acclaimed Biographer of Zora Neale Hurston, Passes Away at 58|Former U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch to Defend NFL in Racial Discrimination Lawsuit|‘Lady Sings the Blues’ Celebrates Its 50th Anniversary With Special Theater Screenings|Minority Business Developer Jetheda Hernandez Shares How to Succeed as a Female Entrepreneur|EBONY Rundown: Trey Songz Sued for $20M by Sexual Assault Accuser, Coachella Ditches COVID Protocols, and More

Steph and Ayesha Curry Discuss ‘About Last Night’

Image: courtesy of HBO Max.

The Currys are Black love goals exemplified. It’s their dynamic bond that inspired them to co-create About Last Night, a revival of the classic relationship trivia show. The HBO Max series will showcase other celebrity couples testing their knowledge of their partner in an exciting way. In an interview with EBONY correspondent Jenn Rodriguez, Ayesha and Steph dish on some of the couple’s most surprising revelations and how a little bit of liquid courage helped the players step out of their comfort zones and learn something new.

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.