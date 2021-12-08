The Best Red Carpet Looks From the 2021 People’s Choice Awards

Tonight the People’s Choice Awards took place in Santa Monica, Ca. Hosted by pop culture icon, comedian, and actor Kenan Thompson. The nice thing about the People’s Choice Awards is that the show includes everyone from Hollywood blockbuster stars to musicians to reality television favorites. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson took home the People’s Champion Award, the Male Movie Star of 2021 Award, and Comedy Movie Star of 2021 . Halle Berry got the People’s Icon of 2021 Award. Kevin Hart won Drama Movie Star of 2021. Lil Nas X was crown for the Male Artist of 2021. Game Changer of 2021 was given to Simone Biles.

Below, we rounded up our favorite looks of the night.

Porsha Williams. Image: Amy Sussman for Getty Images

Dwayne Johnson. Image: Amy Sussman for Getty Images

Halle Berry. Image: Amy Sussman for Getty Images

Iman Shumpert. Image: Amy Sussman for Getty Images

Laverne Cox. Image: Amy Sussman for Getty Images

Karamo Brown. Image: Amy Sussman for Getty Images

H.E.R. Image: Amy Sussman for Getty Images

Carlacia Grant. Image: Amy Sussman for Getty Images

Leslie Jones. Image: Amy Sussman for Getty Images

Candice Patton. Image: Amy Sussman for Getty Images

Tayshia Adams. Image: Amy Sussman for Getty Images