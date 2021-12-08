|The Best Red Carpet Looks From the 2021 People’s Choice Awards|EBONY Rundown: Majority White Jury Selected in Kim Potter Trial, Suspect Charged in Jacqueline Avant’s Murder, and More|Former Miss USA Crystle Stewart Is Reinventing the Miss USA Brand for a New Generation of Pageantry|Rosario Dawson and Warby Parker’s 2018 Pupils Project Collaboration Is Back Again With A New Color Upgrade|Department of Justice Closes Further Investigation Into the Murder of Emmett Till|Wendy Raquel Robinson and Adriyan Rae Dish On ‘The Game’ Reboot|Nick Cannon’s 5-Month Old Son Zen Passes Away From Brain Cancer|Buck O’Neil, Bud Fowler to Be Inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2022|Drake Withdraws 2022 Grammy Nominations|Antoine Fuqua Inks First-Look Film Deal With Netflix

Image: courtesy of Amy Sussman for Getty Images

Tonight the People’s Choice Awards took place in Santa Monica, Ca. Hosted by pop culture icon, comedian, and actor Kenan Thompson. The nice thing about the People’s Choice Awards is that the show includes everyone from Hollywood blockbuster stars to musicians to reality television favorites. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson took home the People’s Champion Award, the Male Movie Star of 2021 Award, and Comedy Movie Star of 2021 . Halle Berry got the People’s Icon of 2021 Award. Kevin Hart won Drama Movie Star of 2021. Lil Nas X was crown for the Male Artist of 2021. Game Changer of 2021 was given to Simone Biles.

Below, we rounded up our favorite looks of the night.

Porsha Williams. Image: Amy Sussman for Getty Images
Dwayne Johnson. Image: Amy Sussman for Getty Images
Halle Berry. Image: Amy Sussman for Getty Images
Iman Shumpert. Image: Amy Sussman for Getty Images
Laverne Cox. Image: Amy Sussman for Getty Images
Karamo Brown. Image: Amy Sussman for Getty Images
H.E.R. Image: Amy Sussman for Getty Images
Carlacia Grant. Image: Amy Sussman for Getty Images
Leslie Jones. Image: Amy Sussman for Getty Images
Candice Patton. Image: Amy Sussman for Getty Images
Tayshia Adams. Image: Amy Sussman for Getty Images
Garcelle Beauvais. Image: Amy Sussman for Getty Images
