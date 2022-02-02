‘The View’ Suspends Whoopi Goldberg for Two Weeks Over Holocaust Comments

ABC News announced that Whoopi Goldberg has been suspended for two weeks as co-host of The View for comments she made about Jews and the Holocaust, NPR reports.

“Effective immediately, I am suspending Whoopi Goldberg for two weeks for her wrong and hurtful comments,” ABC News president Kim Godwin said in a statement.

“While Whoopi has apologized, I’ve asked her to take time to reflect and learn about the impact of her comments,’ the statement continued. “The entire ABC News organization stands in solidarity with our Jewish colleagues, friends, family, and communities.”

As EBONY previously reported, Goldberg came under fire for her remarks concerning race and the Holocaust.

During a segment on Monday, the panel discussed a school district in Tennessee that decided to ban Maus, “a graphic novel that depicts the horrors of the Holocaust.”

“Well, this is white people doing it to white people, so y’all gonna fight amongst yourselves,” Goldberg said.

“If you’re going to do this, then let’s be truthful about it because the Holocaust isn’t about race,” she continued.

Goldberg also stated that the Holocaust, was about “man’s inhumanity to man” and that it involved “two white groups of people.”

On Monday, Golderber took to Twitter to offer an apology.

“Yesterday on our show, I misspoke. I tweeted about it last night but I want you to hear it from me directly,” her apology read. “I said something that I feel a responsibility for not leaving unexamined, because my words upset so many people, which was never my intention. I understand why now, and for that I am deeply, deeply grateful because the information I got was really helpful, and it helped me understand some different things.”

On Tuesday’s show, The View brought on Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO of the Anti-Defamation League and author of It Could Happen Here, to discuss why Goldberg’s remarks were offensive to the Jewish community.

“Jewish people at the moment are feeling besieged,” Greenblatt said.

Greenblatt also suggested that the talk show should consider hiring a Jewish woman “to keep the issue of antisemitism at the forefront.”