Tim Reid Set to Launch Streaming Platform Celebrating Black Creators

Actor, producer and comedian Tim Reid is launching The Legacy of a People Network, a streaming service centered on the Black experience from across the African Diaspora, NBC 12 reports.

The Legacy of a People Network will feature TV shows, documentaries, and films, offering multicultural creators the ability to tell their own stories.”

“We affect history, music, culture, science. I mean, there’s no area of life where we have not been involved,” Reid said. “We’re going to launch three channels in the coming weeks, and hopefully, in a year or so, we’ll have four or five channels on our own platform internationally.”

Reid, who was discovered by the late comedy legend Paul Mooney and cast in the iconic Richard Pryor Show, has over 100 TV and film credits to his name. He’s known for playing Ray Campbell on Sister, Sister, and Venus Flytrap on WKRP in Cincinnati.

In 1997, Reid along with his wife Daphne Maxwell Reid who played Vivian Banks on the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, built New Millennium Studios. The facility was the first of its kind in Virginia and sitting on almost 60 acres, is one of the largest studios outside of Hollywood. The vision for the facility was “to produce film and TV shows with Black culture at the forefront.”

Reid believes that the film industry could have really taken off in Virginia, but not enough people could see his vision.

“If you listened to me, if you had backed me, if you had come together and seen this business potential, we would be Atlanta,” he argued.

Reid says that it is critical for Black creators to control their narratives in film and TV remain. He hopes that his latest venture will build on the legacy of Black creators.

“Who’s going to speak for us? Where’s the context of our culture intertwined with the context of world culture?” asked Reid.

“My love for my culture—my history is my superpower,” he said. “So, I don’t let the perception of who we are interfere with the knowledge of what I want us to be and what I know us to be.”