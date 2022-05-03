Tribeca Film Festival Announces 2022 Lineup

The 2022 Tribeca Festival released the lineup for Talks and Reunions, featuring conversations with critically-acclaimed actors, performers, artists, and entertainers.

According to the press release obtained by EBONY, The Talks program includes Grammy winner Pharrell Williams, Tony winner Cynthia Erivo, stand-up comedian W Kamau Bell, NBC Late Night host Seth Meyers in conversation with Saturday Night Live’s Aidy Bryant, and more.

Additionally, the Tribeca Talks: Directors Series features director, producer, and screenwriter Tyler Perry in conversation with co-host of CBS Mornings Gayle King.

Eve’s Bayou: 25-Year Reunion will feature will a conversation with director Kasi Lemmons, producer Caldecot “Cotty” Chubb, Meagan Good, and other members of the cast to be announced. The discussion will be moderated by filmmaker Torell Shavone Taylor.

Academy Award, Emmy, and Grammy-winning artist, actor, author, rapper and activist Common will receive The Harry Belafonte Voices for Social Justice Award.

“We are excited to present a compelling slate of Talks, Reunions, and Master Classes from leading storytellers across film, television, music, art, and comedy,” said Paula Weinstein, Tribeca’s Chief Content Officer. “Audiences will have the opportunity to hear from a diverse and captivating lineup of award-winning entertainers at the forefront of cultural leadership.”

The Tribeca Film Festival will celebrate its 21st year from June 8–19, 2022.