TV One’s Mission to Represent Authentic Black Storytelling Clicks With Audiences

tv-one-promo
Image: courtesy of TV One.
There’s a plethora of content out there, but very little offers the trifecta—programming that targets, features and is produced by us, the Black community.

For that reason, TV One Networks (comprised of TV One and CLEO TV) boasts award-winning and critically acclaimed programming, reaching nearly 78 MM homes—continuing to be a standout among its industry peers. It is the top destination for Black voices, talent and viewers, while remaining loyal to its mission to represent the full, diverse experiences of Black people.

For almost two decades, the brand has championed storytelling that represents truth, amplifies influential voices in the Black community and celebrates Black culture. The shows on it and CLEO TV (which targets Millennial and Gen X women of color), is evidence of the networks’ commitment to expanding its footprint in creating culturally relevant and quality content. “We are proud of the growth of TV One and CLEO TV,” says Michelle Rice, President of TV One Networks. “Ratings across all platforms remain strong, and both networks continue to expand original content offerings as well as solidify new distribution deals to increase our viewership.”

A major reason for the platform’s high level of engagement among viewers can be attributed to who’s sitting behind the cameras. Network leaders take chances by greenlighting projects featuring up-and-coming producers, directors, writers, actors and social influencers who bring unique perspectives and compelling stories to the screen. For programming on TV One (think docuseries like Unsung and Uncensored, or true crime series like the longstanding, hit show, Fatal Attraction) and CLEO TV (where you’ll find celebrity chefs like Chef Jernard Wells on New Soul Kitchen and Afro-Latina Chef Bren Herrera on Culture Kitchen), curated content always resonates with its audiences.

Image: courtesy of TV One.

TV One has remained steadfast in creating opportunities for independent and diverse production companies such as Swirl Productions, Hillionaire Productions and Powerhouse Productions, to lead the content creation process. Additionally, they provide opportunities to several first-time as well as notable Black directors to spearhead films including Russ Parr, Essence Atkins, Terri Vaughn, Boris Kodjoe and Victoria Rowell. Undoubtedly, TV One Networks is committed to authentic representation, where one can also always find dynamic, exclusive content featuring Hollywood A-listers and the most sought-after stars like Nia Long, Tiffany Haddish and Tamar Braxton.

While the network remains steadfast in highlighting the entertainment industry’s hottest celebrities and creating opportunities for behind-the scenes creatives, it also understands the Black community’s desire to enjoy tradition and nostalgia. TV One created TV ONEderland to satisfy that need. The line-up is home to some of America’s favorite, Black-led sitcoms from the 70s, 80s and 90s, including Good Times, Family Matters, and Living Single.

Image: courtesy of TV One.

TV One Networks, (owned by Urban One, the largest African-American owned and operated multi-media company) represents a 40+ year legacy together with its radio, cable television and digital properties. It remains committed to defy the odds and change the game when it comes to creating content that lauds Black talent, achievement, and joy. It delivers content in five core areas: original movies, docuseries, true crime, TV One Specials and TV ONEderland. TV One offers more. More Black voices. More Black content. More Black representation.

What to Watch on TV One

Check out some of the networks most popular programming:

Original Movies: Behind the Movement

Docuseries: Uncensored

True Crime: Fatal Attraction

TV One Specials: Urban One Honors

TV ONEderland: A Different World

Don’t miss what’s next. Go to www.tvone.tv to find your local listings.

