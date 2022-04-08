We’re Here for Oprah Winfrey and Viola Davis’ Netflix Special

A new Netflix special featuring media mogul Oprah Winfrey and Oscar, Emmy, and Tony-Award Viola Davis titled “Oprah + Viola: A Netflix Special Event” is set to premiere on April 22.

The special will show Winfrey and Davis in an intimate conversation discussing Davis’ forthcoming memoir Finding Me, which is being published by EBONY Publishing and slated for release on April 26, 2022.

The official description of the memoir, states that Davis reveals how “giving up hope that the past could be different” has brought her peace, forgiveness and a sense of self. It also explains how she manifested the loves in her life and what it took to become one of the most celebrated and talented actresses of our time.

“I believe that our stories, and the courage to share them, is the most powerful empathetic tool we have,” Davis said in a statement. “This is my story…straight, no chaser.”

“For the first time, Viola shares memories of her childhood marked with unimaginable poverty, disturbing abuse, and ‘all the things that cause you pain.’ Viola reveals how ‘giving up hope that the past could be different’ has brought her peace, forgiveness, and a sense of self,” Netflix stated in a press release.

In addition to her memoir, Davis is executive producing and starring as Michelle Obama in Showtime’s new series The First Lady, which premieres on Showtime on April 17, 2022.