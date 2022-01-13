|Urban One Honors Highlights the Soundtrack of Black America This MLK Day|Property Pros Egypt Sherrod and Her Husband Mike Jackson Have a New HGTV Show|Lauryn Hill Is Executive Producing a Documentary on Amiri Baraka and His Family|Salvatore Ferragamo Taps Jharrel Jerome for Its Spring/Summer 2022 Advertising Campaign|Four Black Female Police Officers Are Suing Baltimore Police Department Alleging Discrimination and Harassment|5 Circle Mirrors That’ll Make a Big Statement in Any Room|Alice Childress’ Nearly 70-Year-Old Stage Play About Racism in Theater Still Rings True in 2022|A North Carolina City Scholarship Program Removes Preference for Black Applicants Because of Reverse Racism Allegation|New York Mayor Eric Adams Reassigns Brother to Top Security Position|Chris Dickerson, the First Black Mr. America, Passes Away at 82

Urban One Honors Highlights the Soundtrack of Black America This MLK Day

Ne-Yo is this year's Urban One Honors host. Image: Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images

Black American music has moved the soul of this country from periods of struggle to moments of liberation. This rich musical legacy continues to guide Black artists of today in their work as they commit to shifting the art form across genres. In the spirit of this, TV One is hosting the Urban One Honors which will air this Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Traditionally, the two-hour long telecast celebrates the accomplishments of Black individuals who have made significant contributions in the fields of entertainment, media, music, education, and the community.

Hosted by Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter and producer Ne-Yo, the fourth annual telecast will commemorate the work of musicians who have elevated the landscape of Black music throughout their careers. This show will mark the performer’s first time hosting an event in his entire career. TV and radio personality Eva Marcille will host a backstage segment, where she will conduct exclusive interviews with the show’s honorees, performers and presenters.

This year’s honorees include Johnny Gill, Ralph Tresvant, Kelly Price, Tyrese, Tank and Tasha Cobbs-Leonard. Grammy Award-winning singer H.E.R. will open the show along with a special DJ set from D-Nice. Jermaine Dupri, Marlon Wayans and Vashawn Mitchell will present the honorees.

This year’s award show is executive produced by Eric Tomosunas, Robert A. Boyd, II and Marilyn Gill. Kim Burse serves as Musical Director.

The Urban One Honors premieres Monday, January 17, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET/7:00 PM CT on TV One and Cleo TV.

