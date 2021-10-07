|18 Former NBA Players Are Indicted for Defrauding Millions From the League’s Health Care Plan|Tanzanian Author Abdulrazak Gurnah Wins the 2021 Nobel Prize for Literature|Usher and Peloton Partner on the New Season of Dance Cardio|Debby King, the ‘Soul of Carnegie Hall,’ Passes Away at 71|These 5 African Designers Showed Up and Showed Out During Paris Fashion Week|Tiya Miles and Robert Jones Jr. Are Among the Finalists For the National Book Awards|Damian Williams Makes History as the First Black U.S. Attorney in New York’s Southern District|Stand Up To Cancer Dream Team to Tackle Colorectal Cancer Disparities|Safeguard Your Heart From the Silent Assassin That Is Cardiovascular Disease|Willow Smith Reveals That a Cyberstalker Broke Into Her Home

Usher and Peloton Partner on the New Season of Dance Cardio

Usher with Peleton superstar instructor Ally Love. Image: Josh Filauri

Grammy award-winning megastar Usher and Peloton announced their partnership on the new season of Dance Cardio, in a press release obtained by EBONY.

Peloton’s Dance Cardio series mashes cardio with choreography, with classes led by the company’s superstar instructors. The new season will feature seven new episodes in its Artist Series, with Usher being the first artist to be featured. 

Usher, who made a surprise cameo to announce the “Usher. Dance Cardio Class,” shared his excitement about collaborating with the innovative exercise platform via Instagram.

“Dance has the power to energize, ignite and bring people together in a fun celebration of movement and music, “ Usher said. “I’m thrilled to lend my personal style to this new season of Peloton Dance Cardio. As a Peloton member myself, I can’t wait to move together as one community.”

“Usher is one of the most respected artists and dancers in the business,” Peloton’s Head of Music Gwen Bethel Riley noted. “Partnering with Usher has truly elevated our Peloton Dance Cardio experience. It allowed us to produce a program designed to celebrate the moves you love from his famous music videos and performances, set to a slamming soundtrack of the hits. It’s an incredible fitness experience that welcomes you to center stage!”

Peloton members can check out Usher and the entire series of classes on-demand via the Peloton app.

New Members can try the app for a free 30-day app trial period.

