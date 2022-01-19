Vic Mensa Arrested on Drug Charges at D.C. Airport

Rapper and actor Vic Mensa was arrested at Washington D.C.’s Dulles International Airport on Saturday after U.S. border officials found illegal drugs in his luggage, CBS News reports.

Allegedly, Mensa, whose real name is Victor Kwesi Mensah, was carrying LSD and psilocybin (the scientific name for shrooms), according to the statement from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The report states that Mensa arrived at the airport around 7 a.m. on a return flight from Ghana, and after officials searched his luggage, they reportedly found “41 grams of liquid Lysergic Acid Diethylamide (LSD), about 124 grams of Psilocybin capsules, 178 grams of Psilocybin gummies, and six grams of Psilocybin mushrooms.”

Before he returned to the U.S., Mensa was traveling throughout Africa over the last few weeks to promote tourism, TMZ reported

While in Ghana, Mensa met with President Nana Akufo-Addo and posted photos of himself standing alongside the president and Chance the Rapper on his Instagram.

“Narcotics interdiction remains a Customs and Border Protection enforcement priority and we remain committed to working closely with our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners to ensure that those who transport illegal narcotics into the United States are investigated and prosecuted,” Daniel Escobedo, Area Port Director for CBP’s Area Port of Washington, D.C said in the statement.

Mensa is now facing felony narcotics possession charges. If convicted, he could be sentenced to up to 10 years in prison.