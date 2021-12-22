|Vice President Kamala Harris Gives Charlamagne tha God the ‘Honest Truth’ on Who’s in Charge|AKA Dr. Glenda Baskin Glover Selected as Vice-Chair of President Joe Biden’s Board of Advisors on HBCUs|Video: Bresha Webb and Getenesh Berhe Talk Starring Roles in OWN’s ‘Amazing Grace’|EBONY Rundown: Texas Reports First Known Omicron Death in U.S., Chloe Bailey Addresses Struggle with Body Image, and More|Meagan Good and DeVon Franklin to Divorce After 9 Years of Marriage|Trevor Noah Sues New York Hospital and Surgeon|Will & Jada Pinkett Smith Forge New Partnership With Oprah Winfrey to Launch New Book Club|Michelle Obama and Friends Want You to Get Vaccinated Because ‘Mom Said So’|Deion Sanders Wants You to Level Up Your Razor|Tina Knowles-Lawson to Premiere ‘Talks With Mama Tina’ on Facebook Watch

Vice President Kamala Harris Gives Charlamagne tha God the ‘Honest Truth’ on Who’s in Charge

Image: courtesy of Alex Wong/Getty Images

Vice President Kamala Harris wanted all the smoke last week.

On the season finale of Charlemagne tha God’s Comedy Central show Tha God’s Honest Truth with ‘Charlamagne’ tha God, the radio personality chatted it up with VP Harris to discuss issues that the American people want real answers to.

At one point during the segment, Charlamagne tha God asked who the President of the United States really was due to the blocked status of Biden’s Build Back Better plan which appeared to really set Kamala off.

“Come on, Charlamagne, come on. It’s Joe Biden. No, no, no no, no,” Harris said. “It’s Joe Biden, and don’t start talking like a Republican about asking whether or not he’s president…it’s Joe Biden, and I’m vice president, and my name is Kamala Harris.”

Charlemagne tha God, whose real name is actually Lenard McKelvey, additionally questioned Vice President Harris on America’s student loan crisis to which she responded with a long list of the things that the Biden administration has actually achieved in their year in office.

Since the segment aired, staff of the Biden administration have been accused of trying to end the interview early and of making excuses to avoid having a real unapologetic dialogue with the late night talk show host.

You can catch the full clip of the interview on Tha God’s Honest Truth.

