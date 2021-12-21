|W. Kamau Bell’s Sundance Docuseries ‘We Need to Talk About Cosby’ to Premiere on Showtime|Nas Celebrates the 20th Anniverary of Stillmatic With a Capsule Collection With the Crate|Donald Trump Sues NY Attorney General Letitia James|EBONY Rundown: Saweetie to Lecture at USC, FDA Authorizes Abortion Pills by Mail, and More|Huntsman Savile Row Teams Up With Morehouse College to Create A New Scholarship for Students|Video Interview: Jamie Foxx Talks ‘Spiderman: No Way Home’|High-Ranking African Cardinal Abruptly Resigns From the Vatican|Alvin Ailey Dance Company Releases Free Broadcast of the #ReunitedWeDance Opening Night Gala|Kyrie Irving Enters NBA’s COVID-19 Protocols a Day After Returning to the Brooklyn Nets|Vanessa Harris Becomes the First Black Judge in the City of Layfayette

W. Kamau Bell’s Sundance Docuseries ‘We Need to Talk About Cosby’ to Premiere on Showtime

Image: Getty Images

Emmy-winning director and comedian W. Kamau Bell is set to release his highly-anticipated docu-series We Need To Talk About Cosby.

The series takes an in-depth look at Bill Cosby’s meteoric rise as a global comedy icon and his dramatic fall after being found guilty of sexual assault.

According to the synopsis of the series, “the four-parter sheds new light on Cosby’s cultural contributions and impact at the height of his disgrace—accused of rape, drug-facilitated sexual assault, sexual battery, and other misconduct by more than 60 women as far back as nearly 60 years. Bell, who grew up idolizing Cosby, unpacks how Cosby’s desire for power, which propelled his professional success, could be the same driving force that motivated his alleged crimes against women. We Need To Talk About Cosby peels back complex layers, portraying the genius performer, philanthropist, and role model, contrasted by the accused sexual predator that now defines him. It offers viewers the chance to reconsider Cosby’s mark in a society where rape culture, toxic masculinity, capitalism, and white supremacy are shaping how we re-evaluate sex, power, and agency.”

“As a child of Bill Cosby, I was a huge fan of all his shows and wanted to be a comedian because of him,” Bell said. “I never thought I’d ever wrestle with who we all thought Cosby was and who we now understand him to be. I’m not sure he would want me to do this work, but Cliff Huxtable definitely would.”

“Kamau has bravely ventured into a very complicated and nuanced area of the Bill Cosby story, which has yet to be explored in this depth. It’s an important and under-reported perspective on the legacy of one of history’s most iconic African American entertainers,” added Vinnie Malhotra EVP, Nonfiction Programming, Showtime Networks.

We Need To Talk About Cosby will screen at the Sundance Film Festival on January 22 and premiere on Sunday, January 30 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Showtime. All episodes will be available across all SHOWTIME streaming and VOD platforms on January 30. 

