Wayne Brady to Host Ebony’s Power 100 Awards Gala

Grammy-nominated actor, singer, comedian, and television personality Wayne Brady will be hosting the 2021 EBONY Power 100 presented by Verizon. The event, which honors the remarkable achievements of African-Americans across industries, will take place in Los Angeles on October 23rd. The star-studded awards ceremony marks the culmination of EBONY’s 75th anniversary year.

In addition to hosting duties, Brady will also thrill the audience with a special performance during the show and will receive the Vanguard Award for “his outstanding achievements to American culture, whose body of work in the performing arts spans three decades as a consummate, all-around entertainer and performer.”

Also, the legendary songwriting and music production duo ad five time Grammy-winners Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award, in recognition of their significant contributions to popular music. Discovered by Prince, Jam and Lewis are widely recognized as one of the key architects of the ”Minneapolis Sound.” The iconic duo’s discography spans four decades of undeniable classics and chart-topping hits for some of the world’s biggest artists including Janet Jackson, Mariah Carey, Michael Jackson, George Michael, Boyz II Men, and many others.

Both Brady, and Jimmy Jam, and Terry Lewis will receive honors as part of the Special Awards category.

Along with Brady, Jam, and Lewis, an illustrious group of Special Awards recipients which include talented, young actress Storm Reid (Rising Star Award); Dr. Kizzmekia Corbett, aviral immunologist and lead scientist of the Vaccine Research Center’s coronavirus team at the National Institutes of Health (Innovator of the Year); hip hop icon and entrepreneur MC Lyte (Trailblazer Award); Deion Sanders, NFL Hall of Famer and head football coach for Jackson State University (Game Changer of the Year); Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris, Red Table Talk creators and hosts (Entertainers of the Year Award) and P&G Executives Marc Pritchard, Damon Jones and Stephanie Headley (Corporate Citizen Awards).

Deon Jones, Justin Skye, Erica Campbell, and Lucky Daye will perform at EBONY’s Power 100 with Grammy Award-winning musician, producer, and writer Adam Blackstone serving as Music Director for the occasion. Following the ceremony, DJ Aktive will host and provide music for the official afterparty.

“With this year’s EBONY Power 100, we knew we had to come back in a big way. Our 2021 honorees represent a diverse collective of leaders, trailblazers, and powerhouse creatives in their respective industries and areas,” said Michele Ghee, CEO of EBONY & JET. “With Wayne Brady at the helm as host, I know that we are creating what will be an exciting, unforgettable evening of celebration and a milestone for the new EBONY as we culminate our 75th Anniversary!”

In 1971, EBONY first introduced the “Most Influential Black Americans List,” which evolved into the annual EBONY Power 100 List. Extending beyond its format in previous years, the 2021 EBONY Power 100 Awards Ceremony and Gala will “celebrate 75 years of serving the Black community, showcasing the stories and achievements of Black people in all areas of American society and culture and will include feature award presentations in multiple categories, live performances and surprise stage moments.”

Spanning 10 categories, check out the full 2021 EBONY Power 100 list below:

Entertainment Powerhouse: Andra Day, Regé-Jean Page, Anthony Mackie, Mj Rodriguez, Liesl Tommy, Tessa Thompson, and John David Washington

Music Impact: Big Freedia, Erica Campbell, Swizz Beatz, Timbaland, Derrick “D- Nice” Jones, Lil Baby, Questlove, Joi Brown, Jeanine McLean-Williams, Rapsody, Anderson.Paak and Travis Scott

Social Justice Champion: Rep. Cori Bush, the CROWN Coalition (Kelli Richardson Lawson, Esi Eggleston Bracey, Orlena Nwokah Blanchard, Adjoa B. Asamoah, and Los Angeles County Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell), Erica Ford, Darnella Frazier, Nikole Hannah-Jones, Shaun King, Keith Meadows, Brittany Packnett, and Senator Raphael Warnock

Excellence In Journalism: Don Lemon, Abby Phillip, Charles Blow, Tamron Hall, W. Kamau Bell, Tomi Adeyemi, Ebro Darden, and Nischelle Turner

Ceiling Breaker: Thasunda Brown Duckett, Rosetta Bryson, Rashida Jones, Harvey Mason Jr., Fawn Weaver, Miriam Vales, Karine Jean-Pierre, Letitia “Tish” James, and Melanie Boulden

Game Changer: Shaquille O’ Neal, Francis Ngannou, Lewis Hamilton, Sydney Michelle McLaughlin, Stephen A. Smith, Brehanna Daniels, and Maya Moore

Innovation Leader: Beatrice Dixon, Songe LaRon, Dave Salvant, Isaac Hayes III, Joy Buolamwini, MC Hammer, Dr. Patrice A. Harris, Dr. Angela D. Reddix, Tanya Van Court, and Arlan Hamilton

Community Builder: Regina Jackson, Trae the Truth, Missionary Ellen K. Clark, Eunique Jones Gibson, Emil Wilbekin, Alice Marie Johnson, Dr. Kendell Jasper, Kainon Jasper, Brandon McEachern, Darryl Perkins, Marcus Allen and Deon T.Jones

Breakthrough Creators: Nae Nae Twins, Coodie & Chike, Brandice Daniel, Chad Easterling, Imani Ellis, Brandon Pankey, Demetria Lucas, Patrick “Fresh” Henry, Law Roach, and Misha Green

NextGen: Nicolas Johnson, Noah Harris, Nia DaCosta, Cheick Camara, Chloe & Halle Bailey Jon Moody, Ermias Tadesse, Zaila Avant-garde, and Amanda Gorman

The 2021 EBONY 100 Awards Ceremony is supported by Procter & Gamble, Coke Zero Sugar, Baccarat, Dove, United Airlines, Cadillac, and McDonald’s.

