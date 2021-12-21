Will & Jada Pinkett Smith Forge New Partnership With Oprah Winfrey to Launch New Book Club

Will and Jada Pinkett Smith’s Family Foundation (WJSFF) and the WILL Book Club are partnering with Oprah Winfrey’s Charitable Foundation (OWCF) to curate conversations centered on the themes in Smith’s autobiography, WILL, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Members of the book club will be invited into the world of WILL and his remarkable journey “through global book club communities, conversations, and events.” In his compelling memoir, Smith gives a revealing look at his life and career with the vision of inspiring readers with a message of “embodying your authentic self, harnessing the power of the mind, and developing habits for success and healthy relationships.” Accompanying the release of the memoir this past November, Smith established the global campaign, WILL Book Club, “to transform the path of youth around the world—deepening their love of reading, culture, self-expression, self-healing, and self-awareness.” Additionally, the WILL Book Club will offer digital guides to leaders of the club to support them in their reading journey. These guides will tackle important themes consistent throughout the autobiography along with conversational starters to encourage dialogue amongst readers.

Jana Babatunde-Bey, WJSFF president and CEO, confirmed the innovative partnership in an official statement:

“We are so proud to collaborate with the Oprah Winfrey Charitable Foundation on this education and empowerment initiative,” he said. “Through our collective efforts, we hope to transform the path of youth around the world and empower them to fulfill the potential of their own greatness. We look forward to working with the OWCF team to introduce the transformative themes within Will’s memoir and inspire youth to strive towards discovering their best selves.”

To sign-up for the book club or to create your own sector within your community, visit the WJSFF website.