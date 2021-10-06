Will Packer Named Producer of the Academy Awards

Will Packer has been named producer of the 94th Academy Awards, Variety reports.

This is the first time Packer has been selected as a producer of the show. Also, it’s the third time that the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and ABC has chosen a new producer for the show in the last three years.

In a statement, Packer expressed his excitement about producing one of the most hallowed events of the awards season.

“The power, the beauty, the romance of the imagery in movies has always attracted me,” Packer said. “I’m fully embracing the challenge of bringing an ode to one of the most iconic mediums in the world to life. What an honor.”

Academy President David Rubin and CEO Dawn Hudson lauded Packer for his many accomplishments and is anticipating an incredible Oscars with him in the producer’s chair.

“Will is a powerhouse producer who has enjoyed success across all movie genres!” they said in a joint statement. “He’s already bringing a boundless energy and a focus on innovation to this year’s Oscars, to entertain the widest spectrum of fans. Many wonderful surprises ahead.”

“There is no one better than Will Packer to celebrate our collective love for cinema,” Craig Erwich, president of Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment added. “Will is a world-class hitmaker and the ideal producer to capture the prestige of the Oscars and deliver a powerful and moving event.”

As one of the most successful and in-demand creatives in the industry, Packer has produced or executive produced several films including Girls Trip, The Photograph, Little, What Men Want, Night School, Breaking In, No Good Deed, Takers, Obsessed, and Stomp The Yard. In television, his credits include Ambitions, Bigger, Being Mary Jane, and Uncle Buck. He’s the CEO of Will Packer Productions and Will Packer Media.

The 94th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 27, at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC.