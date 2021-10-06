Willow Smith Reveals That a Cyberstalker Broke Into Her Home

Willow Smith reveals that she had a close encounter with a cyberstalker, People reports.

On the latest episode of Red Table Talk, Willow, speaking with her mother Jada Pinkett Smith and her grandmother Adrienne Banfield Norris, shared how serious cyberstalking is from first-hand experience.

“Cyberstalking is a little bit more insidious and scary,” she said. “This guy was doing that to me. And he was actually doing that to me for a couple of years, actually.”

She explained that the stalker knew so much about her that he knew exactly where she would be.

“He was actually doing that to me for a couple of years, actually,” she explained. He basically got my patterns. During December when we were gone for a family vacation, he actually came to my house and broke in while we were away. Crazy, crazy times,” she continued.

Willow has never been shy about being honest or controversial on the popular Facebook show. In a previous episode of Red Table Talk,Willow spoke about her polyamorous life choice.

“Let’s say you haven’t always been the person wanting sex all the time, but your partner is,” she said. “Are you going to be the person to say, ‘Just because I don’t have these needs, you can’t have them either?’”

Willow said that out of all her close friends, she’s the only one who identifies as polyamorous.

“That’s one of the reasons why I was interested in poly because I was introduced to it through kind of a nonsexual lens,” she added. “In my friend group, I’m the only polyamorous person and I have the least sex out of all of my friends.”

New episodes of Red Table Talk premiere on Wednesdays at 9 a.m PT/12 p.m, ET on Facebook Watch.