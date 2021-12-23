|U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins Denied Federal Protection After Receiving Death Threats|Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Jessica Henwick Talk ‘Matrix Resurrections’|California is Investigating Google for Discrimination Against Black Female Workers|EBONY Rundown: Student Loan Payment Pause Extended, FDA Authorizes First COVID Antiviral Treatment Pill, and More|Video: The Black Tattoo Master Building a Movement in Atlanta|Founder of Black Girls Code Removed as Head of Non-Profit by Board Directors|Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Regains Ownership of Sean John Fashion Label|Artist Kehinde Wiley’s New Clothing Collection is a Visual Masterpiece|Jennifer King Becomes the First Black Woman Named a Position Coach in NFL|Success for the NBA in Dealing With the Coronavirus Surge Comes Down to One Thing—Survival

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Jessica Henwick Talk ‘Matrix Resurrections’

Twenty years after Emmy and Tony Award winner Laurence Fishburne first took on the role of Morpheus, the hacker who freed Keanu Reeves’ character Neo from the Matrix, Emmy winner Yahya Abdul-Mateen II admits to having pretty big shoes to fill when he signed on to portray an “alternative version” of the character in The Matrix ResurrectionsEBONY correspondent Candice Williams sat down with the Candyman star and discussed how he made the role of Morpheus his own and the philosophy behind his character’s flamboyant style. She also chatted with the British-Asian actress Jessica Henwick, who plays Bugs, about the physicality of her role.

Tags

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!