Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Jessica Henwick Talk ‘Matrix Resurrections’

Twenty years after Emmy and Tony Award winner Laurence Fishburne first took on the role of Morpheus, the hacker who freed Keanu Reeves’ character Neo from the Matrix, Emmy winner Yahya Abdul-Mateen II admits to having pretty big shoes to fill when he signed on to portray an “alternative version” of the character in The Matrix Resurrections. EBONY correspondent Candice Williams sat down with the Candyman star and discussed how he made the role of Morpheus his own and the philosophy behind his character’s flamboyant style. She also chatted with the British-Asian actress Jessica Henwick, who plays Bugs, about the physicality of her role.