Yo Gotti Covers Tuition for Clark Atlanta University Student

Image: Rob Kim/FilmMagic).

Rapper Yo Gotti has agreed to cover the tuition of a student at Clark Atlanta University next semester, Atlanta Black Star reports.

In promotion of his new double album, CM10: Free Game, Gotti pledged to support an artist on the rise who uploaded the best freestyle to his new single, “Dolla for Dolla.”

After receiving numerous entries, Gotti took to social media Sunday, Feb. 6, to announce he would pay for the next college semester of a burgeoning rap artist known as Miss Blaze.

“Yo Miss Blaze I Respect u focusing on ur Talent while Still focusing on ur Education,” Gotti’s post read with the hashtags, #DatsBoss #DoubleFocus.

“So I wanna Pay For ur Next College Semester,” he added.

Since the spring semester has already begun, the generosity of “Scholarship Gotti” will more than likely go towards Blaze’s fall semester expenses.

Blaze expressed her excitement about being selected by Gotti and she was not shy in sharing that she wants to be signed to the Memphis rapper’s independent record label, Collective Music Group.

“If @yogotti want me, imma sign quick!” Blaze wrote in the caption on another Instagram post. “Not new to this. I was born CMG. I just ain’t got my deal yet. This a real ONE on ONE, ain’t even tryna flex!” @cmgthelabel!”

