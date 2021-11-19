Zac Stacy’s Ex-Girlfriend Calls for More Charges After Violent Attack Was Caught on Camera

Kristin Evans, an ex-girlfriend of former NFL player Zac Stacy, has called for “several more charges” to be levied against him after he was arrested for allegedly attacking her in front of their 5-month-old son, reports the New York Post.

Evans took to Instagram to respond after the violent attack was caught on camera.“Personally, I feel the state should have several more charges but thank you to everyone who made this possible!,” she said in the post. “We are halfway there.”

“CONVICTION & SENTENCING NEXT!” she added.

Evans also posted an image on her Instagram stories of a quote that read, “if you are neutral in situations of injustice you have chosen to side with the oppressors.”

According to the Orange County Sheriff’s office, Stacy was arrested in Florida on Thursday on charges of aggravated battery and criminal mischief over the extremely violent caught-on-camera attack of Evans at her home last Saturday.

According to the authorities, Stacy left Florida after the alleged incident, but he was apprehended by Orlando police, records show. Currently, he’s being held in Orange County Jail.

He “struck [her] on the right side of her head, and picked her up and threw her against the television, causing it to crack and fall over,” the police reported.

“He continued yelling at her and striking her while she got up from the floor, and picked her up again and threw her into the baby’s bouncy chair,” the affidavit read. “While she was still on the floor pleading for him to stop, he picked her up and body-slammed her onto a baby walker, causing the object to break,” the affidavit continued.

Evans claims that Stacy has been abusing her since last year although she has a restraining order against him. Also, she said that she filed a police report last month when Stacy slapped her while holding their son.

In response to the domestic dispute, Evans also launched a GoFundMe to “raise awareness for domestic violence victims and become an advocate.”

“I want to encourage all men and women who have been a victim of domestic violence to reach out to your local domestic violence center for help and I would like to help provide better resources for them,” she wrote.