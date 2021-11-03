|Tupac Shakur’s ‘Wake Me When I’m Free’ Exhibit to Open in LA|Celebrating 10 Years of Lagos Fashion Week With Some of Africa’s Best Designers|Here are 4 Face Rollers Anyone Can Use|Video: Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet and Sharon Duncan-Brewster Talk “Dune’|American Psychological Association Apologizes for Role in Contributing to Racism|Regina King on the Verifiable Lessons of ‘The Harder They Fall’ and Her Other Black History-Laced Projects|The 15 Percent Pledge and Google Shopping Unite to Provide Essential Training to Black Entrepreneurs|Michael Jordan Brand Invests in This Black Women-led Community Organization|Eric Adams Elected Mayor of New York City|‘Queens’ Eve Talks Return to TV, Music and Motherhood

Zendaya at the "Dune" UK Special Screening at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on October 18, 2021 in London. Image: Lia Toby/Getty Images.

Dune, the cult classic sci-fi film that was derived from the 1965 Frank Herbert novel, has been revamped with an all-star cast and some of the best visuals you will ever see. The story follows a young Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) from the planet of Arrakis in a coming of age tale that challenges his physical skills, as well as his mental wherewithal. He is given the responsibility of protecting the most vital spice in the galaxy. On his quest for control, he meets Chani played by the incomparable Zendaya. Chani is a figure that Paul has always envisioned. They’re destined to meet, and when they do, things don’t quite transpire as Paul might have thought they would. Sharon Duncan-Brewster stars as Liet-Kynes, an imperial planetologist on Arrakis. She is a game changer in this film and EBONY had the pleasure of speaking with al three stars stars about the epic film and their connections to the characters. Give it a watch and check out Dune in theaters now!

Check out exclusive images from the film.

Zendaya in Dune.
Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet in Dune.
Sharon Duncan-Brewster in Dune.

Catch the trailer for the film:

