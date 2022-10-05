This past weekend, Brooklyn-based "festi-con" ENVSN Fest returned for another year of impact and enlightenment. Founded by EBONY's 2022 Power 100 Business Disruptors awardee Sharifa Murdock, CEO of ENVSN and the Chief Impact Officer at KITH, and Hot 97's Laura Stylez, the event was launched to bring millennial and Gen-Z high achievers personal and creative enrichment opportunities. The festival falls under the ENVSN umbrella which has held a variety of other events with the mission of uplifting young women of color.

Founders of ENVSN Fest Sharifa Murdock and Laura Styles speak to attendees. Image: courtesy of ENVSN Festival.

Murdock is also the founder of Liberty Fashion and Lifestyle Fairs, a producer of sophisticated fashion trade events.

Held at BKLYN STUDIOS in Downtown Brooklyn, the event proffered integral info for making it in the world of fashion, entertainment and beyond. Over the course of two days, attendees had the opportunity to take part in panels, workshops, giveaways, activations, photo moments and performances.

Check out a few of the moments from the event below:

Models make a necessary statement to remind attendees of the value of women in society. Image: courtesy of ENVSN Festival

Wellness guru Jessamyne Stanley leads a yoga lesson. Image: courtesy of ENVSN Festival

One of the many activations at the festival included a KITH Treats station. Image: courtesy of ENVSN Festival.