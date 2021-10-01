|Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige to Headline Star-Studded Halftime Show at Super Bowl LVI|Brand to Watch: Antoine Manning’s Homage Year Is the Next It Bag on Everyone’s Arms|AfroPunk and Adidas Latest Collab Brings Forth the Power of Our Internal Grit|EBONY Rundown: BLM Targeted in Third Swatting Incident, Megan Thee Stallion and Boyfriend Tapped for New Coach Campaign, and More|Ibram X. Kendi Wins 2021 MacArthur ‘Genius’ Grant, and Is 1 of 11 African American Recipients|Ciara and Russell Wilson Announce The Release of Their First Children’s Book|SheaMoisture and Tina Knowles-Lawson Launch Salon Innovation Fund for Stylists|To That Peace That You Have to Make As an Over 35-Year-Old Single Woman With No Kids|EBONY Exclusive: Nikole Hannah-Jones on Her March on Washington Film Festival Award and the Nation’s Critical Race Theory Controversy|Residents of a Virginia Beach Neighborhood Are Subject to Constant Racism From Their Neighbor

Epic Black Image NEW

allen

Jules Allen: The Art of Afro-normalism

September 18, 2021

The beauty, the influence of photography, is critical. Images form the mindset. It’s not only …

childish gambino

Greg Noire: Shooting Stars

September 4, 2021

Photographing live music performance calls for high intuition. No control of the lights, the set …

ali

Salimah Ali: Legendary Eye

August 25, 2021

Salimah Ali is a legend in New York art.  From music to street photography, Harlem …

Epic Black Image

Sheila Pree Bright: Brave Spaces

August 16, 2021

Photographic artist Sheila Pree Bright calls herself “very shy, very introverted”. A textile design graduate, …

art

Jasmine Murrell: Limitless Possibilites

August 8, 2021

For the Brooklyn-based interdisciplinary artist Jasmine Murrell, the divine “noir-ness” of her birthplace, Detroit, Michigan …

art

Bobby Rogers: Minnesota Black

July 26, 2021

Bobby Rogers, a multi-disciplinary artist and lensman from Minneapolis, holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts …

Epic Black Image
Art

Berette S. Macaulay: Collecting Dad

June 20, 2021

Born in Sierra Leone, raised in Kingston, Jamaica, Berette Macaulay states, “People collect dolls and …

Art

Russell Frederick: The Business of Us

May 5, 2021

When Russell Frederick quit the healthcare industry to be a photographer, he absorbed himself into …

Epic Black Image

Terrence Jennings: Effervescence

April 26, 2021

Terrence Jennings, a notable independent photographer and photojournalist is a veteran in his field of …

black

Delphine Diallo: Picture Poetry

April 20, 2021

Delphine Diallo heard the call from her home in France, luring the artist to join …

epic black image
arts

Sarah Huny Young: American Beauty

April 7, 2021

In 2014, Sarah Huny Young heard whispers from her eight-year-old self who used to produce photo …

art

Cheryl Fox: Joy

March 30, 2021

Cheryl Fox aligned with her calling in college developing her own film. “To this day …

