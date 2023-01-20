The 2023 Jazz In The Gardens Music Festival is returning to Miami and Erykah Badu, Jill Scott, and Charlie Wilson are slated to perform.

The highly-anticipated two-day event will be held March 11-12 at the Miami Hard Rock Stadium.

Ari Lennox, Chandler Moore, El DeBarge, Jodeci, Kierra "Kiki" Sheard, Keyshia Cole, Mike Phillips, Sean Paul and the Adam Blackstone Experience will also be taking the stage.

“Over the years, Jazz in the Gardens has evolved on many levels. Now, in our 16th year, the festival continues to showcase some amazing talent and different genres of music for all those who attend to enjoy,” said Miami mayor Rodney in a statement. “People come from all over for this unique experience. Jazz is the means by which we celebrate grandly music, food, and culture, together,”

After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the festival returned in 2022 with Mary J. Blige and Miami native Rick Ross as headliners.

To begin the weekend, the festival will host a party on opening night and a Women’s Impact Luncheon.

General admission tickets and VIP packages are now available at Ticketmaster.